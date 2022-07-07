2023:-apc-stakeholders-advocate-for-improved-security-ahead-of-elections

Political stakeholders under the auspices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto state have advocated for improved security in the Northwest zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They made the call during an interactive session with the Northwest zonal officials while on a fact-finding tour of the region.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC zonal publicity secretary, Musa Mailafiya Mada in Kaduna.

They urged candidates vying for different political offices to reach out to relevant authorities to tackle the menace bedeviling the Northwest zone.

Receiving the Zonal officials in Sokoto, the Party Leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko expressed delight at the manner, the party is operating at the zonal level.

Wamakko reiterated his commitment in ensuring the party records success in the forthcoming elections, pledging his support to improve on the party ‘s zonal structure in whatever capacity that is required of him.

In his response, the APC Northwest zonal Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman said, the interactive tour was aimed at giving preference to details on how to sustain the tempo where the party is doing excellently well, improve on existing party structures and re-strategize on a few gray areas.

“We will re-strategize on gray areas after listening to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Sokoto state through the stakeholders who represent the interests of their people.”

The Zonal Vice Chairman assured that the security issues will be the front banner of the party’s agenda for 2023 and beyond.

Lukman however promised that, as an agent of the people and that of the party, he will take the matter to the appropriate authorities with all sense of commitments.

While in Zamfara state, party stakeholders also assured the Zonal Vice Chairman and his team of their unflinching loyalty to the party in whatever course and stressed on the need for improved security in the state.

Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Muhammad who was represented by the state party Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani thanked the zonal delegation of the party for the timely visit to the state.

Speaking on insecurity, Danfulani disclosed that the state government had taken measures on how to tackle the menace and that the result will be appreciated.

According to the statement, the party stakeholders demanded commitment on the deteriorating security situation in the State and the region from candidates vying for any electoral post especially the presidential candidate so as to work for his success.

“Participants at the interactive session gave emphasis to the reality that Zamfara is an APC State, noting that, it was APP/ANPP and now APC since 1999. Nothing can change this position due to the fact that, all those that matter in the state politically are inseparably united in APC.”

In his remark in Zamfara, Lukman also pledged to deliver all important messages to persons concerned with no hesitation immediately the zonal tour is concluded, assuring that, a report on assessment documented from the interaction with party stakeholders across the zone will be taken to the National Chairman of the party as well as any relevant entity.

Lukman expresses satisfaction with the level of unity amongst party members in the state. He is also particularly impressed with the depth of their loyalty to the party and saluted their courage in tabling their demand and expectations of party leaders.

So far, the APC Northwest zonal leadership has toured Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states respectively.

