2023: APC Reconciliation Meeting Postponed Over Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi’s Absence

A reconciliation meeting of presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been shifted.The meeting was shifted due to the absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Some of the presidential aspirants have not been involved in the activities of the party since they lost to Bola Tinubu in the party’s primary.

Tinubu had defeated thirteen presidential aspirants to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

The youngest presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix, who had called for the meeting, announced the postponement, adding that a new date would be announced.

Felix had called for a meeting to mend fences and look for possible ways to ensure the APC wins the 2023 polls.

The presidential aspirants invited for the meeting were Osinbajo; Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Also governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) were invited.

Others were Lawan; former Ogun State governor and Senator, Ibikunle Amosun; Senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani Yerima; former Imo State governor, Senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Pastor and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; Businessman, Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

