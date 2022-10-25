Home NEWS 2023: APC Reconciliation Meeting Postponed Over Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi’s Absence
NEWS

2023: APC Reconciliation Meeting Postponed Over Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi’s Absence

by News
0 views
2023: APC Reconciliation Meeting Postponed Over Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi’s Absence

A reconciliation meeting of presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been shifted.The meeting was shifted due to the absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Some of the presidential aspirants have not been involved in the activities of the party since they lost to Bola Tinubu in the party’s primary.

Tinubu had defeated thirteen presidential aspirants to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

The youngest presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix, who had called for the meeting, announced the postponement, adding that a new date would be announced.

Felix had called for a meeting to mend fences and look for possible ways to ensure the APC wins the 2023 polls.

The presidential aspirants invited for the meeting were Osinbajo; Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Also governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) were invited.

Others were Lawan; former Ogun State governor and Senator, Ibikunle Amosun; Senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani Yerima; former Imo State governor, Senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Pastor and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; Businessman, Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lebron James, Drake become shareholders as Redbird Capital...

Equity market gains N105 billion to close last...

Why shareholders agreed to sell Union Bank UK

ALAT Simplifies Payments and Collections with new NQR...

Financial Goals: Instruments versus Life Insurance

Wike: We Won’t Allow Children Destroy PDP, I...

100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For...

Actress Inyama Reacts As Daddy Freeze Classify Peter...

What Peter Obi Must Do To Win 2023...

Improving midwifery capacity and standards to curb death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.