Home NEWS 2023: APC, PDP rattled by Peter Obi’s influence – Kenneth
NEWSNews Africa

2023: APC, PDP rattled by Peter Obi’s influence – Kenneth

by News
0 views
2023:-apc,-pdp-rattled-by-peter-obi’s-influence-–-kenneth

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are rattled by Peter Obi’s movement, the ‘Obidients’.

Okonkwo said this on Thursday in an interview with Arise Tv while commenting on the PDP and the APC describing Peter Obi’s movement as a social media trend.

bioreports recalls that Okonkwo dumped the ruling party a few days ago following the decision to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The actor said the ruling party was the originator of “internet sensation” before being voted into power in 2015.

He said: I’m yet to join another political party, but I’m Obicentric. The power of marketing starts with gaining attention and Peter Obi’s team is doing that perfectly.

“APC were the originators of internet sensation so why are they crying if it’s not making any impact.

“Marketing is by getting attention and Obidients are doing it well, that’s why APC and PDP are rattled.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ogun police arrests two for allegedly kidnapping a...

Transfer: ‘Impossible’ – What De Jong told Barcelona...

Pilla Donald: Gov Ortom the sharpest arrow in...

Transfer: Mikael Silvestre advises Manchester United over Ronaldo

Osun 2022: I’m still in guber race –...

Messi vs Ronaldo: Chiellini chooses between Ballon d’Or...

CAF Women’s Awards: Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum Make final...

Russia-Ukraine war: UN reacts as deadly missile attack...

Ajibade: Super Falcons now ready to win 10th...

Why PDP is Wike’s last bus stop –...

Leave a Reply