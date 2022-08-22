2023:-apc-elders-council-chair,-godfrey-onyemaobi-dumps-party-for-pdp-in-abia

The Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council of the Abia State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Geoffrey Onyemaobi, has dumped the party for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

His defection to PDP came as the opposition APC in the state is enduring a leadership crisis necessitated by the outcome of the parallel gubernatorial primary elections held by the party, wherein two governorship candidates emerged at the recently-conducted exercise in the state.

bioreports gathered that both candidates are already in court seeking judicial interpretation on the authenticity of the conducted exercises, and the actual winner of the gubernatorial primary elections held by All Progressives Congress in the state.

They are the immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Sampson Ogah, and the former Pro-chancellor and the Chairman Board Council of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Chief Ikechi Emenike.

The defection of Onyemaobi, who was also a third republic state parliamentarian and respected Abia elder statesman from the APC to PDP, was confirmed during a political function held in Umuahia, the state capital, at the weekend by the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives standard-bearer for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 general election and the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Rt. Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji.

At the event, Orji appointed Onyemaobi to chair his Campaign Advisory Council for Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state, and at the same time, the committee was formally inaugurated by the latter, who also administered an oath of office to them.

In his acceptance speech, Onyemaobi thanked Orji for finding them worthy to be an integral part of his campaign council.

The prominent elder statesman also promised that they will work collectively to achieve success.