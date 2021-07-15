2023:-apc-chieftain-blasts-wike-for-attacking-buhari-over-appointment-of-uniport-vc

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has tackled Governor Nyesom Wike for accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of appointing a Vice Chancellor for the University of Port Harcourt, to help the All Progressives Congress, APC, rig election in 2023.

Prof. Georgewill Owunari was recently appointed by the Ministry of Education as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike had accused the Buhari-led Federal Government of appointing Vice-Chancellors that will assist the APC in rigging the 2023 general elections in Rivers State.

The Governor of Rivers State had issued a threat to any official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC who would make themselves available as willing tools in the hands of political desperados to rig elections during an even in Port Harcourt.

He had said, “Let me warn, not one person will dare to rig Election in Rivers state, not one person will dare it, anybody who does that, you know it’s a coup and you know the punishment for that..”

Wike went further to state that only compromised academics, willing to submit names of politically exposed lecturers as returning officers to rig elections for the ruling party, are being appointed as Vice Chancellors of Federal universities while vowing that those contemplating to rig elections in the State would be treated as coup plotters.

Eze, in his reaction, said the Governor’s comment was a tragic irony, as his catholic records of election thievery remain public and apparent to all.

He said Wike’s statement had stemmed from the brooding embitterment occasioned by the failure of his preferred candidate for the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.

Eze accused Wike of playing a satanic role during the 2019 elections by weighing big influence being Minister of Education for State which position he may have allegedly used to influence the appointment of Vice-Chancellors who played no mean roles in his becoming Governor of Rivers State.

Eze said the widely published report of the police recovering N114 million from the N360 million used by the Rivers Governor, to bribe INEC officials to announce cooked results in his favour, adds to his credence.

Eze said the police report should have compelled Wike and those in his government to resign to avoid further engagements in a fanfare of squandermania and allowing unfettered assessment into the summarily embarrassing, grossly messy and high-profile indictment against the Governor.