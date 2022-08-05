Home NEWS 2023: APC Announces Lalong As Tinubu’s Campaign DG
by News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has

announced the governor of Plateau State and chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council.

This was revealed by APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu shortly after meeting the President, Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He said, “We are here to see Mr. President to brief him and to get his approvals of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit.

“And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We’re on the same page with the Presidential and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Kenyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”

Adamu explained that the choice of Lalong was based on his ability to do the work required to ensure victory for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in next year’s presidential elections.

“He has the ability to do it. The party leadership has seen that he his capable of running the affairs of the campaign outfit, ” he noted.

