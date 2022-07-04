2023:-adc-calls-for-‘ballot-box-revolution-in-south-east’

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has urged the people of the South-East zone to prepare for what it called ‘a ballot box revolution in the zone’.

This formed part of the communique made available to bioreports on Monday by the group after its meeting in Enugu.

The ADC also condemned in totality the increasing state of insecurity in the South-East, characterized by banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings and other forms of criminalities, attributing it to collapse of governance.

The communique was signed by the National Vice Chairman of the Party South-East, Chilos Godsent, and its Zonal Secretary, Agumadu Frank.

The party also called upon the Federal Government to remove all security check-points in the zone, noting that “it has become an avenue of extorting the law-abiding people of South-East.

“The Federal and the State Government should rejig the security architecture across the country to reduce the high rate of insecurity in the country.”

On the forthcoming 2023 general election, the party urged the people of the zone to “mobilize for a ballot box revolution to change non performing governors in our zone.

“Our people should reject the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as they have failed the people of the South-East and Nigerians in general.”

They appealed to Professor Kingsely Moughalu and all aggrieved members of the party “to review and rescind their decisions,” adding that all ADC members should come together for the overall interests and fortunes of the party in the South East.

Apart from the Chairmen from the five States from the South East, the gubernatorial candidates of ADC in Enugu State, Pastor Donatus Obi Ozoemena and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Chief Bernard Nwajiaka graced the meeting.