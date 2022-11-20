England are the perennial underachievers in world football. Since winning the 1966 World Cup finals, the Three Lions have not really made a huge impact, until more recently. Under head coach Gareth Southgate, England are a revived team now and are much more positive than they were before.

And despite what all the naysayers might say, England can – and will – head into the 2src22 World Cup finals in Qatar confident of winning it.

Yes, winning it.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2src18 World Cup finals in Russia. It was the first time that they had gone thus far in the competition since 199src. In 2src21, the Three Lions reached the final of the Euro 2src2src finals. In fact, they were just one successful penalty kick away from lifting the tournament instead of eventual winners Italy.

The recent Nations League campaign has been a disappointment for England, and while that has cause some worries and pessimism among the fans, we must not forget that the Three Lions have some of the best players in the world and are a very strong and competent team.

And they are well worth backing at 8/1 on Betfair to go all the way and win the whole thing.

Just look at the sheer quality of players that England have got.

Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale are two of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Yes, Pickford can be erratic at times when playing for Everton, but for England, he has been flawless. Ramsdale is at the top of the Premier League table with Arsenal and is very good with the ball at his feet.

Kyle Walker is unlikely to play for England in their opening group game, but the Manchester City right-back is a force to be reckoned with and will massive for the Three Lions in the knockout rounds. Harry Maguire is hardly playing for Manchester United these days, but the former Leicester City central defender does not disappoint for the Three Lions. And we all know how good the likes of Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold are.

In midfield and forward areas, England have a very strong team. Declan Rice is one of the best young holding midfielders in Europe, while Jordan Henderson is hugely experienced. Jude Bellingham is arguably the best box-to-box teenage midfielder on the planet at the moment and is set to be a massive star in Qatar.

Harry Kane is a world-class striker who won the Golden Boot at the 2src18 World Cup finals. The Tottenham Hotspur striker will be keen on banging in the goals for fun. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been stunning so far this season and will be a force to be reckoned with in Qatar. Phil Foden has been stunning for Manchester City over the years, and while he has not really done it for England, he is still only 22.

England have been placed in Group B along with Iran, the USA and Wales. The first match is against Iran. A convincing win against them could set up the Three Lions nice and will give them massive confidence.