2022 World Cup | Confirmed: Paul Pogba to miss France’s title defense in Qatar

France is set to defend their crown as top dogs on the international stage at the 2022 World Cup in just three weeks’ time but will have to do it without mercurial star midfielder Paul Pogba.

As confirmed by multiple outlets including ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the player’s agent made official the absence of the 28-year-old Juventus midfielder who has not yet fully recovered from an ongoing injury issue that was hit with another setback after his return to training.

Now carrying a thigh issue that will have him out of action for at least three weeks, Rafaela Pimenta has confirmed to French outlet Téléfoot (quotes provided by Get French Football) that Pogba needed time off to recover fully.

“Paul would like to return as quickly as he can but he has to arm himself with patience, work hard in these difficult times, and give his best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

Pogba becomes the second star player whose presence in Qatar cannot be called upon for France boss Didier Deschamps after Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté was dealt a serious injury setback and is out of action for the Blues until the new year.

This now means that Les Bleus will be stripped of the starting midfield pair that played a key role in France lifting its second World Cup trophy – both involving Deschamps as a player and coach – and leaving the 54-year-old with a big call regarding who he will rely on in Qatar.

Thankfully for Deschamps and France, young Real Madrid starlet pair Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni are fit, available, and performing at club level and could well be called upon to continue their budding partnership in their nations famous blue kit.

With a player pool that is arguably the deepest in the world at the time of writing, though their absences may be felt, if any nation can tackle such a crisis, it’s France.

