2022 World Cup: 101 best & funniest FIFA World Cup Fantasy team names

Open in new windowThe 2022 FIFA World Cup Fantasy game is now live!
The European season has only just gone on its break, but the focus is now very much on the Qatar World Cup.
The competition kicks off on Sunday the 20th of November and will last just over a month.
As always, many players will now start up their own fantasy team for the World Cup. But each team requires a good team name and 101GreatGoals have picked out some of the best below.
We have set up our own World Cup Fantasy league, which you can join using the code here: JLCZ7WSB
101 best & funniest World Cup Fantasy team names1. In for De Jong haul
2. Alisson Wonderland
3. Batshuayi Crazy
4. Game of Stones
5. Gavi and Stacey
6. Sonny and Schar
7. The Big Lewandowski
8. pass the Botlla-Kotchap
9. 360 no Pope
10. Boom Xhakalaka
11. Klopps n Robbers
12. Giroud Let the Dogs out
13. One tchouameni
14. SpeedyGunSalah
15. Maama Mia Malacia
16. Neville Wears Prada
17. Lloris the Hounds
18. One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest
19. Neuer Gonna Give You Up
20. Turkish De Ligt
21. Tea & Busquets
22. Inglorious Bas Dost
23. Lacazette dello Sport
24. Put a Dendonck on It
25. Dukes of Hazard
26. Earth, Wind & Maguire
27. Cancyellow
28. Le Saux Solid Crew
29. Egg Fried Reus
30. Haven’t Jota Clue
31. Enter Shaqiri
32. Willian Dollar Baby
33. Sane Mane Happy Days
34. Cancelo Culture
35. 2 Goals 1 Cup
36. Pique and De Bruyne
37. Cheesy Iheanachos
38. Under My Cucurella
39. Citizen Kane
40. The Philosophy of Kante
41. Whats Love Gotze Do?
42. Bale and Pace
43. Chiellini Con Carne
44. Sterling Silva
45. Bangers and Rashford
46. Xhaka Khan
47. Hazard Lights
48. Heung like a Horse
49. Zlat’s All Folks
50. SugarKane
51. Silence Of The Lahms
52. Rolls Reus
53. Losing My Reguilon
54. Why So Serie A?
55. Kantean Physics
56. Batman For Evra
57. Gangsta’s Allardyce
58. Mbappe Feet
59. Areola Grande
60. Telles a story
61. Ajax Trees Down
62. A Song of Ice & Dier
63. Where Divock is Origi?
64. Out on Bale
65. Pepe Show
66. Luke KyleWalker
67. Stranger Mings
68. Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe
69. I don’t Drinkwater
70. Jar of Hart
71. Dolce and Lallana
72. Neves Say Never
73. 420BlaiseMatuidi
74. Havertz Your Way
75. Fornals Attire
76. Smalling than you
77. Insigneture
78. ABCDE FC
79. Pique My Interest
80. You Petr Cech Yourself
81. Down to Chiellini
82. Arda Than You
83. Man of the Mats
84. Draft or Pique
85. Obi-Wan Iwobi
86. Top Dier
87. Bernd Notice
88. King Kane
89. Alba and the 40 Speeds
90. Elneny and the Jets
91. Kroosin like Toni
92. Hip Hip Payet
93. Blaise Everydays
94. Who Gives a Hitz
95. Werner’s Originals
96. Curious Jorginho
97. Hakuna Juan Mata.
98. Smack my Klich up
99. Castagne Now, You Castagne
100. SupercalifragilisticexpiAlioski
101. Rodri, You Plonker