2022 World Cup: 101 best & funniest FIFA World Cup Fantasy team names

Open in new windowThe 2022 FIFA World Cup Fantasy game is now live!

The European season has only just gone on its break, but the focus is now very much on the Qatar World Cup.

The competition kicks off on Sunday the 20th of November and will last just over a month.

As always, many players will now start up their own fantasy team for the World Cup. But each team requires a good team name and 101GreatGoals have picked out some of the best below.

We have set up our own World Cup Fantasy league, which you can join using the code here: JLCZ7WSB

101 best & funniest World Cup Fantasy team names1. In for De Jong haul

2. Alisson Wonderland

3. Batshuayi Crazy

4. Game of Stones

5. Gavi and Stacey

6. Sonny and Schar

7. The Big Lewandowski

8. pass the Botlla-Kotchap

9. 360 no Pope

10. Boom Xhakalaka

11. Klopps n Robbers

12. Giroud Let the Dogs out

13. One tchouameni

14. SpeedyGunSalah

15. Maama Mia Malacia

16. Neville Wears Prada

17. Lloris the Hounds

18. One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest

19. Neuer Gonna Give You Up

20. Turkish De Ligt

21. Tea & Busquets

22. Inglorious Bas Dost

23. Lacazette dello Sport

24. Put a Dendonck on It

25. Dukes of Hazard

26. Earth, Wind & Maguire

27. Cancyellow

28. Le Saux Solid Crew

29. Egg Fried Reus

30. Haven’t Jota Clue

31. Enter Shaqiri

32. Willian Dollar Baby

33. Sane Mane Happy Days

34. Cancelo Culture

35. 2 Goals 1 Cup

36. Pique and De Bruyne

37. Cheesy Iheanachos

38. Under My Cucurella

39. Citizen Kane

40. The Philosophy of Kante

41. Whats Love Gotze Do?

42. Bale and Pace

43. Chiellini Con Carne

44. Sterling Silva

45. Bangers and Rashford

46. Xhaka Khan

47. Hazard Lights

48. Heung like a Horse

49. Zlat’s All Folks

50. SugarKane

51. Silence Of The Lahms

52. Rolls Reus

53. Losing My Reguilon

54. Why So Serie A?

55. Kantean Physics

56. Batman For Evra

57. Gangsta’s Allardyce

58. Mbappe Feet

59. Areola Grande

60. Telles a story

61. Ajax Trees Down

62. A Song of Ice & Dier

63. Where Divock is Origi?

64. Out on Bale

65. Pepe Show

66. Luke KyleWalker

67. Stranger Mings

68. Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe

69. I don’t Drinkwater

70. Jar of Hart

71. Dolce and Lallana

72. Neves Say Never

73. 420BlaiseMatuidi

74. Havertz Your Way

75. Fornals Attire

76. Smalling than you

77. Insigneture

78. ABCDE FC

79. Pique My Interest

80. You Petr Cech Yourself

81. Down to Chiellini

82. Arda Than You

83. Man of the Mats

84. Draft or Pique

85. Obi-Wan Iwobi

86. Top Dier

87. Bernd Notice

88. King Kane

89. Alba and the 40 Speeds

90. Elneny and the Jets

91. Kroosin like Toni

92. Hip Hip Payet

93. Blaise Everydays

94. Who Gives a Hitz

95. Werner’s Originals

96. Curious Jorginho

97. Hakuna Juan Mata.

98. Smack my Klich up

99. Castagne Now, You Castagne

100. SupercalifragilisticexpiAlioski

101. Rodri, You Plonker

