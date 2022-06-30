Home NEWS 2022 Hajj: Nigeria Female Pilgrim Dies In Makkah
2022 Hajj: Nigeria Female Pilgrim Dies In Makkah

by News
A Nigerian female pilgrim from Nasarawa State, Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, is dead.

Muslim News findings revealed that the lady, who hailed from Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State passed on Tuesday, in Makkah, after a brief illness.

Hajj Reporter quoted the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Mallam Idris Ahmad Almakura, saying the pilgrim fell sick and was taken to the King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah before she passed on.

She is the first Nigerian contingent for the Hajj 2022 to die, barely days before the commencement of pilgrimage rites.

The deceased, we were also reliably informed, was buried at the Al-haram burial ground after Asr prayer on Tuesday.

