2022 BMW iX Prototype Review: You Can’t Open The Hood, Go Over 200 Km/h And Other Things To Know – CarScoops

When BMW first introduced their iNext concept in 2018, they promised the world that the result of their electric-inspired expedition would be a vehicle that would not just be completely free of a combustion engine, it would be just as innovative as the latest EVs on offer. The result is the BMW iX, which is scheduled to enter production early next year.

Unlike the i3, which was BMW’s first foray into the EV marketplace, the Bavarian brand decided to make the iX a full-sized SUV. One of the most significant advantages of the iX is that, even though it is the same length as an X5, it has more interior room than the X7.

This is primarily due to its EV platform that stores away the batteries under the car and consists of physically smaller electric motors. Passengers in the back seat will appreciate this the most, because the EV has no mechanical connection with the front and rear axle, eliminating the necessity for the center tunnel causing an awkward bump in the middle of the floor.

The iX will initially be offered with two powertrains. The iX xDrive40 produces 240kW (322 hp) of power and offers a range of close to 265 miles (425 km) thanks to a 77 kWh battery. The beefier xDrive50 delivers a total of 385kW (516 hp) and offers a 111 kWh battery with up to 390 miles (630 km) on a single charge. An iX M60 will appear sometime in the future and is expected to produce in excess of 440kW (590 hp).

To match the modernization that comes with the iX, BMW has decided to give its interior a contemporary makeover. An obvious indication of this is the octagonal-shaped steering wheel and the extended curved display sitting behind it, which is run by the eighth generation of BMW’s iDrive.

Speed limited to 124 mph (200 km/h) and you can’t open the hood

But there a few things that fans of traditional BMWs may not appreciate. One is that, for those who like to boast about their car’s top speed — or even achieve it on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn — the iX will be limited to 124 mph (200 km/h). Another is that BMW’s engineers have opted to nail the hood down, so to speak. While some manufacturers take advantage of the lack of a traditional motor up front to offer a frunk, BMW has decided against it.

According to ThomasGeigerCar, prices for the base model iX in its home country are said to start around €77,000 (~$91,300) and move will into triple-digit figures as you check off the option boxes – in the U.S., the iX xDrive50 will be priced from $83,200. Most importantly, the automaker has promised their clientele that even though a new era of their vehicles makes its way onto our roads, they will still offer BMW’s signature driving experience.