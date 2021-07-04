2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Leaks Ahead of Goodwood FoS Debut – autoevolution

The signature lighting up front is refreshingly normal as well, and the triangle-shaped plastic elements in the front bumper elevate the appearance of the 2 Series Coupe. Something that’s not great from a visual standpoint is the rear end, which features 2022 BMW X3- and X4-like taillight graphics.

As far as the cabin is concerned, the G42 shouldn’t differ too much from the 4 Series. iDrive touchscreen infotainment, a digital instrument cluster, a mix of leather upholstery and metal garnish, 2+2 seating, and a three-spoke steering wheel are the highlights, along with manual and automatic trannies.

Similar to the F22 generation, the all-new 2 Series Coupe should feature a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. The dual-clutch transmission of the M2 is likely to be discontinued in favor of the 8HP because BMW did exactly that to the current M3 and M4.

Over in Europe, the Munich-based automaker will probably offer a three-cylinder turbo as the base engine. It remains to be seen if a 2.0-liter turbo diesel will return to the lineup, but the 2.0-liter turbo gas engine is certain to happen. At the very top of the range, the B58 straight-six engine will be joined by the M-specific S58 for the M2 and more potent M2 Competition.

BMW has already confirmed the B58 sixer in the M240i xDrive with 382 horsepower for the North American market and 368 horsepower (374 PS) for the European Union due to harsher emissions regulations. The Bavarian company has also confirmed a rear-driven option for the M240i, which is great news for the most purist of drivers out there. But alas, BMW didn’t mention if the M240i variant will use the six-speed stick shift as standard.