2021-world-passports:-japan-retains-lead,-nigeria-drops-to-101

Japan’s passport is the 2021 world’s most powerful, according to the Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday.

The Asian giant retains the top spot for the fourth year in a row with easy entry into 193 destinations, up from 191 in 2020.

Henley & Partners says the index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“With the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics just weeks away, and the country in a ‘quasi’ state of emergency, Japan nonetheless retains its hold”, a statement read.

The travel documents are rated according to the number of destinations the holders can access without a prior visa.

A total of 27 countries currently share the top 10 positions. Nigeria’s passport is ranked 101 – with access to 46 nations – dropping from 97 in 2020.

The report said while some progress was made between January to March 2021, international mobility restored to just 12 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in the same period in 2019.

Although European passports consistently made the top ten in the index’s 16-year history, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea now lead.

Singapore remains in 2nd place, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192; South Korea continues to share joint-3rd place with Germany, each with a score of 191.

Like in 2020, the United Kingdom and the United States share joint-7th place on the index (score of score), a steady decline since they held the top spot in 2014.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, said it is uncertain how long travel restrictions will remain in place, but it is apparent that global mobility will be hampered throughout 2021.

“In many countries, serious doubts have arisen as to the ability to handle a global crisis, with the subsequent embrace of more inward-looking priorities.

“Increasing deglobalization will no doubt have profound consequences, among them further damage to the world’s economy, a significant reduction in global mobility, and restrictions on people’s freedom to make the best choices for their families and their businesses,” he said.

Kaelin added that people’s need to expand their residence and passport options is clearer than ever.

Rank and number of accessible countries of the world’s top ten passports:

1. Japan – 193

2. Singapore – 192

3. South Korea – 191

3. Germany – 191

4. Italy – 190

4. Finland – 190

4. Spain – 190

4. Luxembourg – 190

5. Denmark – 189

5. Austria – 189

6. Sweden – 188

6. France – 188

6. Portugal – 188

6. Netherlands – 188

6. Ireland – 188

7. Switzerland – 187

7. United States – 187

7. United Kingdom – 187

7. Belgium – 187

7. New Zealand – 187

8. Norway – 186

8. Greece – 186

8. Malta – 186

8. Czech Republic – 186

9. Canada – 185

9. Australia – 185

10. Hungary – 184

