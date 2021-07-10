2021 Wimbledon odds, props, women’s championship predictions: Tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Pliskova picks – CBS Sports

Thirteenth-ranked Karolina Pliskova looks for her first ever grand slam win when she takes on top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles championship on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Pliskova moved into the title match with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. Barty was also tested in the semifinals, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3). This will be the second time the players have met this year. Barty posted a 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 quarterfinal win at Stuttgart in April.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Barty as the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) on the money line, while Pliskova is a +210 underdog in the Barty vs. Pliskova odds. The total number of games expected is set at 21.5, while Barty is -3.5 in game handicap betting, according to the latest Wimbledon 2021 odds.

Ashley Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova preview

Mair sees this match as being highly competitive with little separation between the two players. Barty, 25, began her professional career in 2010 following a promising junior career. After limited success at the pro level, she took an indefinite break from tennis late in the 2014 season. She returned to the sport in 2016 and has improved steadily since, reaching No. 1 in the rankings in June 2019.

Barty, who has 11 career tournament titles, is considered an excellent server and is regularly among the WTA Tour’s leaders in aces and service points won. Going into the title match, Barty has a 286-100 career match record, including a 3-0 mark against Pliskova. She has played in seven grand slam events, reaching the fourth round or later in all but one of those tournaments. The only exception was a second-round loss at this year’s French Open.

Pliskova, 29, has been a professional since 2009 and has compiled a 562-309 career mark. Her success reached its height in July 2017, when she climbed to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. From the end of 2016 to the start of 2019, Pliskova reached the quarterfinals or further in seven of 10 grand slam events. Since that time she had reached the fourth round just twice in eight grand slams before breaking through at Wimbledon.

In this tournament, she has been in control from the start. Pliskova won her first five matches in straight sets, before her three-set victory on Thursday. Her previous-best tournament in 2021 was in May at the Italian Open in Rome when she reached the championship match, losing to Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0. Pliskova had an off year in 2020, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic. She recorded one win, the Brisbane International in January, and reached just one other final.

How to make 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles picks

