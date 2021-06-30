Home NEWS 2021 UTME: JAMB denies rescheduling exam for candidates
NEWSNews Africa

2021 UTME: JAMB denies rescheduling exam for candidates

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
2021-utme:-jamb-denies-rescheduling-exam-for-candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday said it has not fixed another examination for any category of candidates on July 3 as being peddled in some quarters.

The board’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the report “is not correct’’.

Benjamin noted that almost all results of candidates, who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have been released.

According to him, JAMB has at no point thereafter announced any form of examination for any category of candidates.

“No examination has been fixed for any category of candidates.

“The attention of the board was drawn to a twitter message credited to it that it had fixed another examination for candidates who scored lower than 170 in its examination and should come for a re-sit on July 3,’’ he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Davido’s manager breaks silence on death of Obama...

Katsina: Street begging prohibition bill scales first reading

Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona...

Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son – Man...

BREAKING: PIB: NNPC boss, Kyari to brief Senate...

Six suspects remanded over alleged murder of Unilorin...

EPL: Tottenham’s next manager revealed

Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest: Buhari govt gets advice on...

Sunday Igboho gives fresh update on planned Lagos...

N1.62bn unremitted funds: Reps summon PPPRA boss for...

Leave a Reply