2021-record-eagle-baseball-dream-team

Wyatt Danilowicz, LHP, TC West, Jr. (Player of the Year) — Danilowicz posted gaudy numbers this season for the Titans, batting .415 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 36 runs, a dozen doubles and three triples. His pitching stats jumped out even more, as the Louisville commit allowed only nine hits in 70 innings and struck out 170 on the way to a 0.396 earned-run average and 0.608 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).

Aidan Schmuckal, C, TC St. Francis, Sr. — First-team all-Lake Michigan backstop ended the season fifth in runs scored (52) among all area players, and stole 35 bags on top of that. Batted .480 with 27 RBIs, six doubles and four three-baggers. Hit a walk-off double for a regional win on the Glads’ way to the state finals.

Charlie Peterson, P/3B, TC St. Francis, Jr. — Dangerous on the mound and at the dish, Peterson hit .467 with the third-most home runs (six) in the area, driving in 53 runs (second only to Carter Simmer). Posted a 1.344 OPS, stole 18 bases, scored 41 runs and hit 15 doubles. As a pitcher, the lefty was 8-2 with 77 Ks in 55 innings, posting a 2.16 ERA and 1.000 WHIP. Earned first-team all-state.

Aaron Bess, P/SS, Boyne City, Jr. — Registered a 9-1 record on a 0.83 ERA and 0.667 WHIP, striking out almost two an inning with 81 whiffs in 42 frames. Allowed only five earned runs across 42 innings. Also hit .354 with 23 RBIs, 25 runs, five doubles, four triples, a .471 on-base percentage and 1.025 OPS.

Josh Klug, P, TC Central, So. — Louisville commit as a pitcher also added a solid bat to Central’s lineup. In addition to putting up a 1.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 36.1 innings, Klug batted .436 with a 1.157 OPS. Hit eight doubles, two triples and two home runs, driving in 30 runs and scoring 17.

Beau LaTulip, 1B, Kingsley, Sr. — Fifth in the area in RBIs with 45 on the 32-6 Stags team, LaTulip batted .491 with a 1.189 OPS. Cracked 10 doubles and three triples, and also stole 29 bases. Hit .533 in Northwest Conference play.

Chris Dunlop, P/SS, Benzie Central, Sr. — All-Northwest as a pitcher, Dunlop had a 1.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 99 strikeouts (fourth among area pitchers) in 68.2 innings. Held batters to a .220 average. Also hit .371 with 39 runs, 24 RBIs and 21 steals.

Alex Schmitt, P, TC Central, Sr. — The Summer Classic’s Most Valuable Player struck out 52 in 43.2 innings for TC Central, posting a 2.08 ERA and 1.35 WHIP along the way. Only walked 19 and logged a 7-1 record.

Evan Douglass, P, Kingsley, Jr. — The Northwest Conference co-MVP along with Owen Graves, Douglass hit .436 with 41 RBIs, 51 runs and 45 steals. Also tossed 48.1 innings with 69 strikeouts, a 0.869 ERA and 0.993 WHIP. Didn’t allow an earned run in league play.

Joe Lewis, P/3B, Kingsley, Sr. — Posted another great season, putting up a 0.57 ERA in NWC play to earn first-team all-conference. Second in strikeouts in the area with 108, Lewis finished with a 0.845 ERA, 0.776 WHIP and 11-1 record in 58 frames. Batted .359 with 23 RBIs and 24 runs.

Ian Piehl, OF, Petoskey, Sr. — Raked all season for Petoskey, and still somehow only received second-team all-Big North Conference honors, despite hitting .543 (sixth in the area) with 13 doubles, two triples, two homers, 44 RBIs and 51 runs. Added nine steals and 1.342 OPS.

Owen Graves, SS/P, Kingsley, Sr. — Graves continued to put up big numbers as a senior, scoring 63 runs that trails only Cole Spencer among area players. Batted .509 with 11 doubles, two home runs and an area-high (by three) seven triples. Stole 29 bases and posted a 1.395 OPS, driving in 36 runs in 38 games. Co-MVP of the Northwest Conference.

Cole Spencer, SS/OF, Mesick, Sr. — Led all area players in runs (64) and steals (69), finishing his career one short of the state’s all-time record. Batted .446 with eight doubles, three triples and a home run. Also pitched 43.1 innings with a 6-0 record, 74 strikeouts and a 3.23 ERA.

Carter Simmer, IF/OF, Mesick, So. — Drove in over 20% of Mesick’s 251 runs this season, finishing with an area-high 56 RBIs in 96 at-bats with only five extra-base hits in 34 games, along with a .490 average, 40 runs and 29 steals.

Sheldon Huff, P/IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Multi-sport star finished third in the area with 51 RBIs, batting .424 with 14 doubles and five homers while playing the whole season on a torn ACL. Stole 10 bases and scored 23 runs with 1.261 OPS and .522 on-base percentage. Posted a 1.27 ERA and 1.005 WHIP in 60.2 innings on the mound with an 11-1 record and 94 strikeouts.

Jayden Inthisone, OF, Kingsley, Sr. — Led all area players with nine home runs this season, driving in 46 runs and scoring 48 more. Tacked on nine doubles, a triple and 21 steals to a .340 batting average. Somehow not on the all-Northwest team at all.

Jayden Alfred, SS/P, Mancelona, Sr. — Not even a full-time baseball player, Alfred’s athleticism showed on the diamond, as he led the area in slugging percentage (1.064) and OPS (1.803) in only 21 games. He added eight doubles, two triples, three homers, 27 RBIs, 35 runs, a .617 batting average and 35 steals. Pitched 19 innings and struck out 40.

Drew Kanary, 1B, Grayling, Sr. — Tied with Tommy Reid for fifth in the area in home runs with four. The big Vikings first baseman added three doubles, 26 RBIs, 20 runs, a .418 batting average, five steals and a 1.085 OPS.

Sam Sircely, 1B, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — The powerful first baseman led the Snowbirds in home runs (two), RBIs (39), hits (47), singles (33) and batting average (.516), earning first-team all-Ski Valley Conference status. Also hit a dozen doubles with a .591 on-base percentage.

Tommy Reid, SS/P, East Jordan, Jr. — Tied with Drew Kanary for fifth in the area in home runs with four, the Red Devils junior also belted 13 doubles and four triples on his way to a .540 batting average, 28 RBIs, 20 runs and nine steals. Second in the area in slugging percentage (1.063, just 0.001 behind Jayden Alfred). Threw two no-hitters, striking out 85 in 43.2 innings with a 1.76 ERA.

Gabe Parrish, C/P, Mesick, Sr. — First-team all-West Michigan D League pick finished fourth in the area in steals (the run-happy Bulldogs placed four in the top six in the category) with 44. Class valedictorian batted .478 with a 1.302 OPS on nine doubles, two triples and two homers in 34 games, driving in 34 runs and scoring 46 more. Also stuck out 44 in 41.2 innings with a 6-1 record.

Hugh Periard, OF/P, Suttons Bay, Jr. — Put together an all-around season for the Norsemen, hitting .495 (.500 in Northwest Conference play) with a 1.26 OPS and .719 slugging percentage. Hit 13 doubles and four triples, driving in 32 runs and scoring 37 more. First-team all-NWC pick stole 18 bases.

Brock Broderick, SS, TC Christian, Jr. — The Sabres star logged the area’s fifth-highest OPS at 1.387, putting up six doubles, two triples and two home runs in 19 games. He also drove in 17, scored 20 runs and stole 20 bases, hitting .478 with a .561 on-base percentage.

Josh Groves, OF, TC St. Francis, Jr. — Played just as well in the field as at the plate for the state finalist Gladiators. Threw out a runner at the plate in a one-run regional win. Batted .404 with 22 RBIs, 33 runs, five doubles, three triples, a 1.014 OPS and 16 stolen bases.

Kolton Horn, C, Petoskey, Jr. — First-team all-Big North Conference catcher hit .407 for Petoskey with 10 doubles, 37 RBIs and 11 runs. Finished with a 1.039 OPS and .522 on-base percentage to help Petoskey to a 29-8 record this season.

Aidan Dungan, IF, TC West, Sr. — First-team all-Big North Conference selection batted .421 for the Titans. Drove in 27 runs, scored 36 and stole 12 bases. Hit 13 doubles, three triples and a home run for a 1.174 OPS and .521 on-base percentage.

Jon Popp, P/IF, Glen Lake, Sr. — Committed to JUCO powerhouse Lincoln Trail College after driving in 21 runs and hitting a home run for the Final Four-bound Lakers. Pitched 39.2 innings with 67 strikeouts, a 5-1 record and 2.82 earned-run average.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kris Herman, Glen Lake — Guided the Lakers to their ninth straight district title and program’s third D4 semifinals appearance since 2013. The Lakers have posted at least 20 wins every year but one since 2010 (and the only exception was a 19-win season in 2018), including four 30-win campaigns.

SECOND TEAM

Luke Linder, 2B, TC Central, Sr. — Muskegon Community College commit batted .451 for TC Central with 25 RBIs and 45 runs. Hit seven doubles, a triple and a homer to generate a 1.108 OPS. Stole a team-high 17 bases. Career .409 hitter.

Ryan Flores, P, Glen Lake, Sr. — First-team all-Northwest selection pitched the Lakers to the state semifinals, striking out 78 in 51.2 innings and putting up a 7-3 record. Batted .357 (.421 with runners in scoring position) with 19 RBIs.

Dominic Palamara, SS, TC Central, Sr. — Grand Rapids CC commit was a valuable middle infield piece for the Trojans. The Central No. 2 hitter set up the offense with a team-high 13 walks, 12 steals and 31 runs. Batted .333 with a .504 on-base percentage and .862 OPS. Drove in 12 runs.

Conrad Korte, OF/P, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Senior outfielder hit .440 this season and led GSM in doubles (14), triples (two) and runs (46). Posted a .550 on-base percentage and stole 16 bases, hitting one home run.

Brody Jeffers, SS, Gaylord St. Mary, So. — Only received honorable mention on the all-Ski Valley Conference team despite a .437 average, 11 doubles, a team-high .608 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, 34 runs and 12 steals.

Dillon Croff, 3B/P, Gaylord St. Mary, Fr. — Put his mark on the Snowbirds right away as a freshman, hitting .416 with 10 doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs, 19 runs and a .489 on-base percentage, starting at third base. Second-team all-SVC and all-district pick.

Chris Koscielniak, C, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Delta College commit had only 35 runners try to steal this season and threw out eight (23%). Hit .403 with a team-high 30 walks and team-low eight strikeouts among regulars. Drove in 17 runs and scored 44, stealing a team-high 24 bases.

Jack Cook, SS/P, Bear Lake, Sr. — Lakers senior spark plug batted .438 with 35 steals, 40 runs and 12 RBIs in 25 games. Posted a 1.059 OPS with five doubles and a triple. Pitched 39.3 innings with 51 strikeouts and a 3.35 ERA.

Luke Robertson, P, TC West, Sr. — Struck out 63 in 53.2 innings for the Titans, posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. Finished the season with a 7-2 record to draw second-team all-Big North honors.

Dylan Bates, P/SS, Benzie Central, Sr. — Two-time first-team all-Northwest pick hit .373 as a senior with 44 runs, 24 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 stolen bases. Pitched 62.2 innings with 75 strikeouts and a 2.68 ERA.

Reed Seabase, OF, TC Central, So. — Put up a nice season in his first on varsity, starting in the outfield and hitting .364 in 32 games, producing 24 RBIs, 25 runs, seven doubles, two triples and a home run. Logged a .495 on-base rate and 1.018 OPS.

Ian Robertson, IF, TC West, So. — Played in 35 games as a sophomore in his first varsity season, pitching in 32 RBIs and 33 runs. Batted .327 with nine steals, six doubles and a triple, reaching base 44.8% of the time.

Izaak Huhn, 1B/OF, Elk Rapids, Sr. — The Elks slugger batted .373 this season with a .909 OPS and .519 on-base percentage. Drove in 13 runs, scored 16 and stole 15 bases to earn a Summer Classic invite.

Jake Griffis, P, Bear Lake, Jr. — Second in the area in OPS with a 1.515 for the 18-9-1 Lakers. Griffis hit 12 doubles, three triples and a home run in 28, driving in 35 runs and scoring 28. Stole 10 bases and batted an even .600 (third in the area).

Josef Myer, P, TC Central, Fr. — Freshman tossed a no-hitter early in the season and didn’t stop there. Led the Trojans in innings (53.1), with 58 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA and 1.256 WHIP. Rung up seven wins to tie with Schmitt for the team lead in wins.

Dante Crossley, C, Kingsley, Sr. — First-team all-Northwest Conference catcher hit .378 (.400 in league play), driving in 28 runs and scoring 19 with 10 stolen bases. Produced an OPS of 1.002 and on-base rate of 51.3%. Hit seven doubles and a home run for the Stags.

Phillip Sterrett, OF, Charlevoix, Sr. — Speedy Rayders outfielder hit .382 along with a .421 on-base percentage. Scored 26 runs and drove in 16 in 28 contests. Had five doubles and a triple to earn a Summer Classic invite.

Theo Reed, OF/P, Benzie Central, Sr. — Senior helped the Huskies to regionals with a .400 batting average and .492 on-base percentage. Scored 21 runs and drove in 18 in 26 games.

Charlie Jeffrey, IF, TC West, Sr. — Steady senior for the Titans scored 32 runs, stole 12 bases and drove in 15 while hitting .318 and getting on base 47.9% of the time to earn second-team all-Big North Conference selection.

Andrew VanderTuig, C, Lake City, Sr. — Trojans backstop batted .395 to earn all-district honors. Walked more times (13) than he struck out (12). Hit nine doubles and four triples, batting in 25 runs and scoring 16, drawing first-team all-Highland Conference status.

Lucas Gordon, SS, Suttons Bay, Fr. — First-year varsity player acquitted himself well, batting .538 with a .703 slugging percentage and 1.296 OPS. Had 11 doubles, two triples and 36 runs in 35 games, stealing 11 bases and driving in 19.

Will Dawson, C, TC Central, Jr. — Second-team all-Big North Conference pick hit .361 with 30 RBIs for the Trojans. Belted 11 doubles and a triple in 24 games, getting on base 45.6% of the time with a .997 OPS.

Preston Marlatt, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — Tied for third in runs among all area players with 54, Marlatt stole 36 bases for the 28-5-1 Cardinals. Added 10 doubles, four triples, a home run, 27 RBIs and a .458 batting average.

Stephen McGeehan, C/3B, Petoskey, So. — The BNC’s first-team utility pick, McGeehan batted .388 with 22 RBIs, 15 runs, five doubles, a triple and only struck out seven times in 108 plate appearances. Produced a 1.013 OPS and .538 on-base rate.

Mason Myers, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Third among all area pitchers with 104 strikeouts, the Cardinals hurler logged a 1.92 ERA in 51 innings with a 10-2 record. Also hit .318 with 20 RBIs, 36 runs, .482 on-base percentage and 1.19 OPS.

Ty Slater, IF, Petoskey, Sr. — Tied for third in runs among all area players with 54, the Petoskey infielder and second-team all-BNC selection batted .339 with 19 steals, five doubles and two triples this season. Posted a 2.70 ERA and 6-1 record in 46.2 innings as a pitcher.

Jake Murphy, SS/P, Suttons Bay, Sr. — The senior led the Northmen with 45 runs scored, adding in 19 RBIs and stealing 22 bases to earn first-team all-Northwest status.

Parker Shuman, OF, Petoskey, Jr. — Second-team all-BNC pick batted .383 for Petoskey, delivering a .495 on-base percentage and .977 OPS. Hit eight doubles, stole 10 bases, drove in 18 runs and scored 28 more. Produced more walks (18) than strikeouts (12).

Collin Jewett, 2B, Mesick, Sr. — Sixth in the area with 41 stolen bases, Jewett added great defense at second base. Drove in 41 runs and scored 30 for the Bulldogs, batting .447 with a 1.059 OPS. Hit seven doubles and reached base safely 53.8% of the time.

Mateo Gokey, IF, Glen Lake, Jr. — First-team all-Northwest Conference infielder batted .361 (.476 in NWC play) with 26 RBIs, five doubles, a triple and team-high two home runs. Also 4-0 on the mound with a 3.09 ERA.

Kaden Jewett, 3B/SS, Boyne City, Jr. — The Ramblers infielder batted .455 this season with 19 RBIs and 38 runs in 25 games, putting up a 1.295 OPS and .613 on-base percentage to help Boyne to a 20-6 record. Hit 11 doubles and two triples.

Quinn Schultz, 1B, Gaylord, Sr. — Powerful Blue Devils first sacker bashed two home runs in addition to four doubles and four triples. Batted .333 with a .475 on-base rate and 1.002 OPS. Stole 10 bases, drove in 33 runs and score 26 to earn first-team all-BNC.

Skylar Wojciechowski, SS/P, Brethren, Sr. — All-around athlete for the Bobcats batted .578 (fourth in the area) this season with 43 steals (fifth in the area). Also struck out 75 in 46.2 innings as a pitcher.

Blake Johnson, C/P, Manistee Catholic, Sr. — Fifth in the area in batting at .545 with a .571 on-base percentage. Had six doubles, 12 steals and 20 runs in limited playing time, but still earned first-team all-WMD honors.

Justin Ackler, OF, Mancelona, Jr. — The junior batted .603, second in the area only to teammate Jayden Alfred. Scored 38 runs and drove in 33 in 30 games. Piled up 10 doubles and two triples for a 1.449 OPS (third in the area). Stole 36 bases.

Michael Deming, P, Boyne City, Sr. — Tossed a no-hitter this season and ended up with a 5-1 record for the Ramblers. Struck out 35 in 39 frames to post a 1.44 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Only gave up eight earned runs all season.

Ian Busch, IF, Gaylord, Jr. — First-team all-Big North Conference selection batted .391 with 37 runs and 24 steals in 32 contests. Hit four doubles and drove in 12 for the Blue Devils, ending with a .926 OPS.

Lucas Newell, P/OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Finished just inside the top 10 in runs scored with 51, adding in 10 doubles, 24 RBIs and a .424 batting average. Stole 37 bases, with a .545 on-base percentage and 1.078 OPS. Pitched 20 innings with a 2-1 record and 3.15 ERA.

Carlos Gascho, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Senior did a bit of everything for a 28-5-1 Cardinals team. Hit .405, drove in 23, scored 34 runs, hit nine doubles and three triples and stole 17 bases. Racked up a 1.073 OPS.

Ben Van Nes, P, TC Central, Jr. — Ended the season with a perfect 4-0 record in 30 innings. Posted a 2.10 earned-run average and 1.20 WHIP. Could give Central an excellent 1-2-3 pitching Bioreports News with Klug and Meyer next season.

Joe Moran, 2B, Kingsley, Sr. — Northwest Conference batting champion hit .556 in league play and .440 overall. Scored 47 runs, stole 21 bases and drove in 29 runs. Hit 11 doubles and four triples on the way to a 1.179 OPS.

Sean Galla, OF, Glen Lake, So. — First-team all-Northwest Conference pick batted .391 with 21 RBIs, five doubles, a triple and a home run and 1.025 OPS for the state semifinalist Lakers.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Stefanski, SS/P, Frankfort, Sr.; Danny Wallington, C, Benzie Central, Fr.; Levi Dimon, IF, Forest Area, Sr.; Caleb Stuck, C, Charlevoix, Jr.; Gavin Bebble, IF, Gaylord St. Mary, So.; August Schaub, C/P, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr.; Connor Ciolek, OF, Glen Lake, Jr.; Shawn Bramer, IF, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So.; Drew Barker, OF, Glen Lake, Sr.; Bobby Hoth, OF, Boyne City, Jr.; Reid Cvitkovich, IF, Grayling, Sr.; Jake Huspen, IF, Grayling, Fr.; Mason Wilcox, OF/P, Boyne City, So.; Owen Dawson, OF, TC Central, So.; Blake Miller, P, Frankfort, Jr.; Grant Klepadlo, SS/P, Petoskey, Sr.; Cody Richards, 1B/3B, TC St. Francis, Jr.; Ben Murphy, OF, Suttons Bay, Jr.; Gavin Freeman, IF, Gaylord, Jr.; Adam Ackler, OF, Mancelona, Jr.; James Potter, OF, Grayling, Sr.; Colin Slack, C, TC Christian, Sr.; Jason Hensley, OF/P, TC Christian, Sr.; Fletcher Anderson, C, Frankfort, Fr.; Jack Hitchens, P/SS, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Sam Dixon, P, Charlevoix, Sr.; Zach Nickel, 1B, Charlevoix, Sr.; Brett Peterson, 1B/OF, Kingsley, Jr.; Zach Griffis, 1B, Bear Lake, Fr.; Josh Sayler, 1B/P, Forest Area, Sr.; Tommy Runyan, 1B, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Jacob Watson, C, Mancelona, Jr.; Colin Basinski, C, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.; Brady Hoogerhyde, IF, Bellaire, So.; Ben Reid, C, East Jordan, So.; Adam Dull, OF/C, Brethren, Jr.; Sampson Ross, OF, Benzie Central, Sr.; Trace Miller, 3B, Mancelona, Jr.; Caleb Linna, IF, Mesick, So.; Josh Herman, C/1B, Boyne Falls, Sr.; Kaleb McKinley, C/3B, Cadillac, So.; Garrett Purdy, 1B, Central Lake, Sr.; Nick Dashner, 1B, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So.; Dan Rodenbaugh, CF, McBain, Sr.; Caleb Kamphouse, 1B, McBain, Jr.; Corbin Domres, 1B/P, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Bryce Baeckeroot, SS, Bellaire, Sr.; AJ VanDuinan, IF, Lake City, Jr.; Devin Nolan, 1B, Lake City, Jr.; Michael Wittman, 1B, Suttons Bay, Sr.; Nolan Spadafore, IF, Petoskey, Jr.

* Most player statistics through completion of district play.

