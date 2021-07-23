Home SPORTS 2021 NHL draft, Round 1: How to watch the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild continue
2021 NHL draft, Round 1: How to watch the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild continue

2021 NHL draft, Round 1

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN2.

Follow along as the best hockey prospects in the world have their lives forever changed in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft.

The Detroit Red Wings have two picks in Friday’s first round, No. 6 and 23 overall. Last season, the Wings selected Swedish forward Lucas Raymond in Round 1.

[ What the Wings’ trade for Alex Nedeljkovic says about Steve Yzerman’s plan ]

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2021 NHL draft, Round 1: How to watch Detroit Red Wings pick

