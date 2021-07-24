2021 NHL Draft results, recap: Sabres take Owen Power with No. 1 pick, Michigan has huge night – CBSSports.com

The 2021 NHL Draft’s first round is complete, with the University of Michigan, goalies and Seth Jones coming out as the biggest winners. Arguably the biggest winner of them all, though, was Ellen Weinberg-Hughes.
Michigan’s Owen Power (No. 1), Matthew Beniers (No. 2) and Kent Johnson (No. 5) made history by becoming the first trio of first-round draft picks from the same college in NHL history. Power and Beniers were the first college teammates to go first and second overall since 1969. Beniers was also the Seattle Kraken’s first ever amateur draft pick.
Luke Hughes — Weinberg-Hughes’ son — made history of his own by going fourth overall to the New Jersey Devils. That selection marked the first time three brothers — Luke, Quinn and Jack Hughes — all earned top-10 NHL Draft selections. Quinn went seventh overall to Vancouver in 2018, while the Devils selected Luke’s future teammate, Jack, with the top pick a year after.
It was also a big night for goalies, as Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt both earned first-round selections. The last time two goalies landed in the first round was 2012, when Andrei Vasilevskiy went No. 19 and Malcolm Subban went No. 24.
A flurry of personnel moves preceded the draft picks, too. Former All-Star Seth Jones landed with the Chicago Blackhawks — reportedly with a new eight-year deal — in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larrson and winger Conor Garland for the steep price of three draft picks — No. 9 in 2021, 2022 second- and seventh round picks — and veterans Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel. The Buffalo Sabres gave up their 14th pick and a 2023 second-rounder for defenseman Robert Hagg.
Montreal made a controversial 31st overall pick in Logan Mailloux, as the Ontario native withdrew from the draft earlier this week. Mailloux faced a criminal conviction in Sweden in 2020.
Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern on NHL Network.
Here’s a look at the full first-round results:
- Buffalo Sabres – Owen Power, D, Michigan
- Seattle Kraken – Matthew Beniers, C, Michigan
- Anaheim Ducks – Mason McTavish, C, Olten EHC, Swiss-Sw
- New Jersey Devils – Luke Hughes, D, U.S. National Development Team
- Columbus Blue Jackets – Kent Johnson, C, Michigan
- Detroit Red Wings – Simon Edvinsson, D, Vasteras IK, Swe-1
- San Jose Sharks – William Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF, SweHL
- Los Angeles Kings – Brandt Clark, D, Nove Zamky Mikron HC, Slovak
- Arizona Coyotes – Dylan Guenther, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings, WHL
- Ottawa Senators – Tyler Boucher, RW, U.S. National Development Team, USHL
- Arizona Coyotes – pick forfeited
- Columbus Blue Jackets – Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls Stampede, USHL
- Calgary Flames – Matthew Coronato, RW, Chicago Steel, USHL
- Buffalo Sabres – Isak Rosen, RW, Leksands IF, SweHL
- Detroit Red Wings – Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton Oil Kings, WHL
- New York Rangers – Brennan Othmann, LW, Olten EHC, Swiss-Sw
- St. Louis Blues – Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski Oceanic, QMJHL
- Winnipeg Jets – Chaz Lucius, C, U.S. National Development Team, USHL
- Nashville Predators – Fyodor Svechkov, C, Russia U18, U18 WC
- Minnesota Wild – Jesper Wallstedt, G, Lulea HF, SweHL
- Boston Bruins – Fabian Lysell, RW, Lulea HF, SweHL
- Edmonton Oilers – Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL
- Dallas Stars – Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor Spitfires, OHL
- Florida Panthers – Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Chicago Steel, USHL
- Columbus Blue Jackets – Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks Bandits, AJHL
- Minnesota Wild – Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg Ice, WHL
- Nashville Predators – Zachary L’Heureux, LW, Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL
- Colorado Avalanche – Oskar Olausson, RW, Sodertalje SK, Swe-1
- New Jersey Devils – Chase Stillman, RW, Sudbury Wolves, OHL
- Vegas Golden Knights – Zach Dean, C, Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL
- Montreal Canadiens – Logan Mailloux, D, London Knights, OHL
- Chicago Blackhawks – Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert Raiders, WHL
See New Posts
Pinned
No. 32 Chicago Blackhawks – Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert Raiders, WHL
Allan’s best season was 2019-20, when he played 58 games and scored eight points (six assists, two goals). He played only 16 games a season ago.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
No. 31 Montreal Canadians – Logan Mailloux, D, London Knights, OHL
An absolute shocker. Mailloux withdrew from the draft this week in response to a 2020 criminal conviction in Sweden, but Montreal picked him anyway.
Pinned
Pinned
No. 30 Vegas Golden Knights – Zach Dean, C, Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL
A near point-per-game scorer, Dean recored 10 goals and 10 assists in 23 games a season ago.
Pinned
No. 29 New Jersey Devils – Chase Stillman, RW, Sudbury Wolves, OHL
The son of a two-time Stanley Cup champion in Cory Stillman, Chase scored 34 points (21 assists, 13 goals) over 58 games in 2019-20. He didn’t play in 2020-21 because the OHL canceled its season.
Pinned
Pinned
No. 28 Colorado Avalanche – Oskar Olausson, RW, Sodertalje SK, Swe-1
A Sweden native, Olausson posted three goals and three assists in 11 games a season ago. He’s played at three different levels over his five-year amateur career.
Pinned
Pinned
No. 27 Nashville Predators – Zachary L’Heureux, LW, Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL
Tenacious player with the skills to match, L’Heureux scored 39 points (20 assist, 19 goals) in 33 games last season.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pick swap: Nashville trades up to No. 27 with Carolina in exchange for their 40th and 51st picks.
Pinned
Pinned
No. 26 Minnesota Wild – Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg Ice, WHL
Back-to-back defensemen here. Lambos’ best season came in 2019-20, when he scored 32 points (24 assists, eight goals) in 57 games.
Pinned
Pinned
No. 25 Columbus Blue Jackets – Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks Bandits, AJHL
Ceulemans excelled in 2019-20, scoring 35 points (30 assists, five goals) over 44 games but played only six games a season ago. He’ll be a Wisconsin Badger next year.
Pinned
Pinned
No. 24 Florida Panthers – Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Chicago Steel, USHL
A Conneticut native, Samoskevich recorded more points (37) than games played (36) last season.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
No. 23 Dallas Stars – Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor Spitfires, OHL
Johnston didn’t play a single game a last year because the OHL canceled its season, but the year prior he scored 30 points (18 assists, 12 goals) in 53 games.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
No. 22 Edmonton Oilers – Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL
The 18-year-old points machine added an even 20 goals and 20 assists in 29 games last year.
Pinned
See More