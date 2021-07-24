Home WORLD NEWS 2021 NHL Draft results, recap: Sabres take Owen Power with No. 1 pick, Michigan has huge night – CBSSports.com
WORLD NEWS

2021 NHL Draft results, recap: Sabres take Owen Power with No. 1 pick, Michigan has huge night – CBSSports.com

by admin
written by admin
2021-nhl-draft-results,-recap:-sabres-take-owen-power-with-no-1-pick,-michigan-has-huge-night-–-cbssports.com

The 2021 NHL Draft’s first round is complete, with the University of Michigan, goalies and Seth Jones coming out as the biggest winners. Arguably the biggest winner of them all, though, was Ellen Weinberg-Hughes. 

Michigan’s Owen Power (No. 1), Matthew Beniers (No. 2) and Kent Johnson (No. 5) made history by becoming the first trio of first-round draft picks from the same college in NHL history. Power and Beniers were the first college teammates to go first and second overall since 1969. Beniers was also the Seattle Kraken’s first ever amateur draft pick. 

Luke Hughes — Weinberg-Hughes’ son — made history of his own by going fourth overall to the New Jersey Devils. That selection marked the first time three brothers — Luke, Quinn and Jack Hughes — all earned top-10 NHL Draft selections. Quinn went seventh overall to Vancouver in 2018, while the Devils selected Luke’s future teammate, Jack, with the top pick a year after. 

It was also a big night for goalies, as Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt both earned first-round selections. The last time two goalies landed in the first round was 2012, when Andrei Vasilevskiy went No. 19 and Malcolm Subban went No. 24. 

A flurry of personnel moves preceded the draft picks, too. Former All-Star Seth Jones landed with the Chicago Blackhawks — reportedly with a new eight-year deal — in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larrson and winger Conor Garland for the steep price of three draft picks — No. 9 in 2021, 2022 second- and seventh round picks — and veterans Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel. The Buffalo Sabres gave up their 14th pick and a 2023 second-rounder for defenseman Robert Hagg. 

Montreal made a controversial 31st overall pick in Logan Mailloux, as the Ontario native withdrew from the draft earlier this week. Mailloux faced a criminal conviction in Sweden in 2020. 

Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern on NHL Network. 

Here’s a look at the full first-round results: 

  1. Buffalo Sabres – Owen Power, D, Michigan
  2. Seattle Kraken – Matthew Beniers, C, Michigan
  3. Anaheim Ducks – Mason McTavish, C, Olten EHC, Swiss-Sw
  4. New Jersey Devils – Luke Hughes, D, U.S. National Development Team
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets – Kent Johnson, C, Michigan
  6. Detroit Red Wings – Simon Edvinsson, D, Vasteras IK, Swe-1
  7. San Jose Sharks – William Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF, SweHL
  8. Los Angeles Kings – Brandt Clark, D, Nove Zamky Mikron HC, Slovak
  9. Arizona Coyotes – Dylan Guenther, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings, WHL
  10. Ottawa Senators – Tyler Boucher, RW, U.S. National Development Team, USHL
  11. Arizona Coyotes – pick forfeited 
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets – Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls Stampede, USHL
  13. Calgary Flames – Matthew Coronato, RW, Chicago Steel, USHL
  14. Buffalo Sabres – Isak Rosen, RW, Leksands IF, SweHL
  15. Detroit Red Wings – Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton Oil Kings, WHL
  16. New York Rangers – Brennan Othmann, LW, Olten EHC, Swiss-Sw
  17. St. Louis Blues – Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski Oceanic, QMJHL
  18. Winnipeg Jets – Chaz Lucius, C, U.S. National Development Team, USHL
  19. Nashville Predators – Fyodor Svechkov, C, Russia U18, U18 WC
  20. Minnesota Wild – Jesper Wallstedt, G, Lulea HF, SweHL
  21. Boston Bruins – Fabian Lysell, RW, Lulea HF, SweHL
  22. Edmonton Oilers – Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL
  23. Dallas Stars – Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor Spitfires, OHL
  24. Florida Panthers – Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Chicago Steel, USHL
  25. Columbus Blue Jackets – Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks Bandits, AJHL
  26. Minnesota Wild – Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg Ice, WHL
  27. Nashville Predators – Zachary L’Heureux, LW, Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL
  28. Colorado Avalanche – Oskar Olausson, RW, Sodertalje SK, Swe-1
  29. New Jersey Devils – Chase Stillman, RW, Sudbury Wolves, OHL
  30. Vegas Golden Knights – Zach Dean, C, Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL
  31. Montreal Canadiens – Logan Mailloux, D, London Knights, OHL
  32. Chicago Blackhawks – Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert Raiders, WHL

See New Posts

Pinned

No. 32 Chicago Blackhawks – Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert Raiders, WHL

Allan’s best season was 2019-20, when he played 58 games and scored eight points (six assists, two goals). He played only 16 games a season ago.

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

No. 31 Montreal Canadians – Logan Mailloux, D, London Knights, OHL

An absolute shocker. Mailloux withdrew from the draft this week in response to a 2020 criminal conviction in Sweden, but Montreal picked him anyway.

Pinned

Pinned

No. 30 Vegas Golden Knights – Zach Dean, C, Gatineau Olympiques, QMJHL

A near point-per-game scorer, Dean recored 10 goals and 10 assists in 23 games a season ago.

Pinned

No. 29 New Jersey Devils – Chase Stillman, RW, Sudbury Wolves, OHL

The son of a two-time Stanley Cup champion in Cory Stillman, Chase scored 34 points (21 assists, 13 goals) over 58 games in 2019-20. He didn’t play in 2020-21 because the OHL canceled its season.

Pinned

Pinned

No. 28 Colorado Avalanche – Oskar Olausson, RW, Sodertalje SK, Swe-1

A Sweden native, Olausson posted three goals and three assists in 11 games a season ago. He’s played at three different levels over his five-year amateur career.

Pinned

Pinned

No. 27 Nashville Predators – Zachary L’Heureux, LW, Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL

Tenacious player with the skills to match, L’Heureux scored 39 points (20 assist, 19 goals) in 33 games last season.

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pick swap: Nashville trades up to No. 27 with Carolina in exchange for their 40th and 51st picks.

Pinned

Pinned

No. 26 Minnesota Wild – Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Back-to-back defensemen here. Lambos’ best season came in 2019-20, when he scored 32 points (24 assists, eight goals) in 57 games.

Pinned

Pinned

No. 25 Columbus Blue Jackets – Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks Bandits, AJHL

Ceulemans excelled in 2019-20, scoring 35 points (30 assists, five goals) over 44 games but played only six games a season ago. He’ll be a Wisconsin Badger next year.

Pinned

Pinned

No. 24 Florida Panthers – Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Chicago Steel, USHL

A Conneticut native, Samoskevich recorded more points (37) than games played (36) last season.

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

No. 23 Dallas Stars – Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor Spitfires, OHL

Johnston didn’t play a single game a last year because the OHL canceled its season, but the year prior he scored 30 points (18 assists, 12 goals) in 53 games.

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

No. 22 Edmonton Oilers – Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL

The 18-year-old points machine added an even 20 goals and 20 assists in 29 games last year.

Pinned

See More

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Olympics Latest: Costa Rican surfer gets last-minute spot...

FAA Changes Astronaut Definition, Disqualifying Jeff Bezos and...

Mask mandates are back on the table as...

Scenes From America’s Largest Wildfire – The New...

Twitter reacts to Rachael Ostovich’s upset of Paige...

China moves residents out of flooded areas, drains...

Campaigners hail historic Sierra Leone move to end...

Pegasus Project: Malware used against journalists and dissidents

Vietnam locks down capital Hanoi as COVID-19 infections...

Abdullah Abdullah: Can Afghanistan move ahead without US...

Leave a Reply