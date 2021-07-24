2021 NHL Draft results, recap: Sabres take Owen Power with No. 1 pick, Michigan has huge night – CBSSports.com

The 2021 NHL Draft’s first round is complete, with the University of Michigan, goalies and Seth Jones coming out as the biggest winners. Arguably the biggest winner of them all, though, was Ellen Weinberg-Hughes.

Michigan’s Owen Power (No. 1), Matthew Beniers (No. 2) and Kent Johnson (No. 5) made history by becoming the first trio of first-round draft picks from the same college in NHL history. Power and Beniers were the first college teammates to go first and second overall since 1969. Beniers was also the Seattle Kraken’s first ever amateur draft pick.

Luke Hughes — Weinberg-Hughes’ son — made history of his own by going fourth overall to the New Jersey Devils. That selection marked the first time three brothers — Luke, Quinn and Jack Hughes — all earned top-10 NHL Draft selections. Quinn went seventh overall to Vancouver in 2018, while the Devils selected Luke’s future teammate, Jack, with the top pick a year after.

It was also a big night for goalies, as Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt both earned first-round selections. The last time two goalies landed in the first round was 2012, when Andrei Vasilevskiy went No. 19 and Malcolm Subban went No. 24.

A flurry of personnel moves preceded the draft picks, too. Former All-Star Seth Jones landed with the Chicago Blackhawks — reportedly with a new eight-year deal — in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larrson and winger Conor Garland for the steep price of three draft picks — No. 9 in 2021, 2022 second- and seventh round picks — and veterans Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel. The Buffalo Sabres gave up their 14th pick and a 2023 second-rounder for defenseman Robert Hagg.

Montreal made a controversial 31st overall pick in Logan Mailloux, as the Ontario native withdrew from the draft earlier this week. Mailloux faced a criminal conviction in Sweden in 2020.

Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern on NHL Network.

Here’s a look at the full first-round results: