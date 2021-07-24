The Telegraph

Bernhard Langer stuns fans at Senior Open by driving the ball 350 yards – at 63 years old

Bernhard Langer stunned observers at the Senior Open yesterday by hitting a drive of 350 yards – as a 63-year-old. The German then urged the governing bodies to fix the game’s distance issue. The R&A and US Golf Association are mulling over whether to rein back the big-hitters with regulations placed on the ball, and Langer clearly feels they should act. “So far, they haven’t yet done anything really of any great impact to bring the ball back,” Langer said. “They’ve obviously put restrictions on