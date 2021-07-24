-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him
Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would be wise to dump Beasley, [more]
-
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Sports books reportedly brace for an Aaron Rodgers retirement
Las Vegas usually knows what’s going on. On Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas reportedly thinks it knows what he’ll be doing next week. Via Bill Huber of SI.com, multiple sports books believe Rodgers will announce his retirement before Wednesday’s initial practice of training camp. Per Huber, Westgate Superbook has “closed all its NFC North markets, including [more]
-
The Telegraph
Bernhard Langer stuns fans at Senior Open by driving the ball 350 yards – at 63 years old
Bernhard Langer stunned observers at the Senior Open yesterday by hitting a drive of 350 yards – as a 63-year-old. The German then urged the governing bodies to fix the game’s distance issue. The R&A and US Golf Association are mulling over whether to rein back the big-hitters with regulations placed on the ball, and Langer clearly feels they should act. “So far, they haven’t yet done anything really of any great impact to bring the ball back,” Langer said. “They’ve obviously put restrictions on
-