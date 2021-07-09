2021-nfl-week-18-schedule:-how-to-watch,-live-stream,-dates,-times,-matchups

Week 18 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Sunday, January 9 with several teams fighting for the playoffs. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

How to Watch NFL Week 18 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 18 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

2021 NFL Week 18 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch Week 18 Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 8:20 p.m.

