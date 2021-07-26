2021 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder trade up to get Scottie Barnes at No. 3 as potential trades create chaos – CBS Sports

Wizards star Bradley Beal is reportedly considering making a trade request from Washington prior to Thursday’s NBA Draft. Raptors star Pascal Siakam is apparently available on the trade market. Tea-leaf reading suggests Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and disgruntled Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard after disappointing playoff exits could be available now or sometime soon, too.

All of that tension appears to be coming to a head with Thursday’s NBA Draft looming.

While it’s unlikely all of those franchises in flux address their respective situations, teams could be facing down an imaginary draft day deadline, as unused picks are likely a favorable currency in deals for teams who may have to part with distressed assets.

This mayhem mock draft accounts for some of those potential scenarios playing out in the days leading up to the draft, throwing the order of the draft and the position many teams are currently picking into total disarray. Detroit remains at No. 1 and Houston stands pat at No. 2 in this mock. But then things take a turn at No. 3, where the Cleveland Cavaliers deal out of the slot and the asset-rich Oklahoma City Thunder make their move.

Let’s dive in.