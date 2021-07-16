Home WORLD NEWS 2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Jalen Green No. 2, Evan Mobley No. 3 if picks based on highest upside – CBS Sports
WORLD NEWS

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Jalen Green No. 2, Evan Mobley No. 3 if picks based on highest upside – CBS Sports

by admin
written by admin
2021-nba-mock-draft-80:-jalen-green-no-2,-evan-mobley-no.-3-if-picks-based-on-highest-upside-–-cbs-sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Jalen Green No. 2, Evan Mobley No. 3 if picks based on highest upside

Projecting best possible career outcome, we select the players 1-30 in our highest-upside draft

jalen-green.jpg

The NBA Draft doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and strategies can vary significantly on a franchise-by-franchise basis. Sometimes teams can bet on upside knowing the potential bust potential. Others may target a safer player who can help an established core. Then there are other teams who will assess the roster and draft based on current needs.

But what if every team had a shared strategy of targeting players? And what if that mindset was singularly focused on one thing: chasing those with the most star potential.

That’s what I aimed to address in mock draft 8.0. The first-round order is already set and there are no mock trades. Only teams staying put in their current positions and shooting their shot on the prospects who present the highest possible long-term upside.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

UN appeals for $850 million to help war-torn...

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of...

Biden and Merkel vow to defend against Russian...

ESPN’s NBA Finals Studio Shows Keep Missing the...

Snapshots of Ultrafast Switching in Quantum Electronics Could...

Evacuations expand in Lake County as 227,000-acre Bootleg...

South Africa Zuma riots: Fact-checking claims about the...

California doctor faces federal charges in fake Covid-19...

Hey Y’all, I’m Like 95 Percent Certain Loki...

In vaccine plea, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy reveals...

Leave a Reply