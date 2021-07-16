2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Jalen Green No. 2, Evan Mobley No. 3 if picks based on highest upside – CBS Sports

The NBA Draft doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and strategies can vary significantly on a franchise-by-franchise basis. Sometimes teams can bet on upside knowing the potential bust potential. Others may target a safer player who can help an established core. Then there are other teams who will assess the roster and draft based on current needs.

But what if every team had a shared strategy of targeting players? And what if that mindset was singularly focused on one thing: chasing those with the most star potential.

That’s what I aimed to address in mock draft 8.0. The first-round order is already set and there are no mock trades. Only teams staying put in their current positions and shooting their shot on the prospects who present the highest possible long-term upside.