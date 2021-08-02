-
The Associated Press
NBA free agency set to open, with many eyes on Kyle Lowry
The machinations toward getting ready, however, were in full steam on Sunday. With Kyle Lowry set to become one of the top free agents available once the shopping window opens, the Heat announced that they picked up the $19.4 million option year on point guard Goran Dragic on Sunday – a move that could be a precursor to making a deal for Lowry, who was a Miami target at the trade deadline this past season. A person with knowledge of the situation said that Kawhi Leonard was declining his $36 million option for this coming season with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a another person said Chris Paul was declining his $44 million option with the Phoenix Suns.
-
-
Associated Press
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick
The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday’s 5 p.m. EDT deadline, over concern about his medical scans. New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander. The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.
-
-
-
Yahoo Sports
Is Travis Kelce the most valuable player in fantasy?
Scott Pianowski is joined by T.J. Hernandez from 4 for 4 Football to discuss the news of Carton Wentz’s foot injury and how it will affect Jonathan Taylor before transitioning into a conversation about the hidden fantasy value of WRs and TEs, especially Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.