2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets Expected to Prioritize Jalen Green over Evan Mobley – Bleacher Report

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

The Houston Rockets are evaluating options with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and reportedly have their eyes on Jalen Green.

Per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, opposing teams think the Rockets will prioritize Green’s “shot creation and playmaking ability” over the size and skill of Evan Mobley.

The Rockets secured the second overall pick during the NBA draft lottery last week. This is general manager Rafael Stone’s first opportunity to add a potential franchise player after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January.

Four players at the top of this year’s class are regarded as future All-Stars.

B/R’s Jonathan Wasserman ranks Cade Cunningham as the top overall player with Green and Mobley “interchangeable at No. 2 and No. 3.” Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs is fourth on the list.

Mobley won Pac-12 Player of the Year as a freshman at USC last season. He averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 33 games. The 20-year-old is more of a traditional big man with limited range on his shot, making 30 percent of his three-point attempts on 1.2 attempts per contest in 2020-21.

Givony noted Green “has the type of superstar upside” that Houston’s roster lacks. The California native averaged 17.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting (36.5 percent from three) and 4.1 rebounds per game in 15 starts for the G League Ignite.