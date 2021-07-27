2021 NBA Draft questions: Is Cade Cunningham a lock at No. 1? Will Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard be traded? – The Athletic

We’ve got the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, and this is the time when rumors, conjecture and flat-out lies saturate the NBA air. We have the infamous smokescreens being tossed out there to throw people off the draft selection and transaction scents. The espionage is exquisite and something that should be celebrated. There will be at least one trade or selection (or both!) on draft day/night that shocks the basketball world and throws everything off its axis as people figure out what it means for the NBA landscape.

Leading up to the draft itself, I find people are asking questions constantly. Fans, media, executives, players, agents, everybody. I thought I would try to answer some of the questions I’m being asked the most, I’m hearing asked the most, and the ones I have most often in the intel gathering process prior to Thursday’s big night.

Here are five big questions and a bonus pseudo-question.

Are the top seven picks in the draft set?

1. Is Cade Cunningham locked into the No. 1 pick to the Detroit Pistons?

Yes. Maybe there is a minuscule chance the Pistons don’t take Cade Cunningham with the first pick. It wouldn’t be because they select someone else. It would be because another team offers them such a ridiculously unbalanced trade that they simply can’t turn it down. If that happens, then the “yes” from me on this question gets to be laughed at and we can all frame it as a failure. But I’m willing to take that risk. Cunningham is the guy everybody holds up as the standard for this draft.