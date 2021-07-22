-
NBC Sports EDGE
NBA Mock Draft, Volume 3
Raphielle Johnson offers up another 60-pick mock draft, which includes a change at the fifth overall pick. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
-
Associated Press
Choosing basketball over football was tough for Jalen Suggs
Jalen Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year, so choosing one sport to pursue in college was difficult. The 6-foot-5 guard is expected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft following a stellar freshman season at Gonzaga. Suggs averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists and hit one of the most memorable shots in Final Four history, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against UCLA that sent Gonzaga into the national championship game.
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield feeling more confident heading into second year in same system
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had two different head coaches, Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams, in his rookie year. Then he had another head coach, Freddie Kitchens, in his second year. And then he had another head coach, Kevin Stefanski, in his third year. Heading into his fourth year in the NFL and with Stefanski is [more]
-
-
SNY
NBA free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., hottest Knicks rumors | The Putback with Ian Begley
In this week’s episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Warriors SF Kelly Oubre Jr. who explains what he could bring to New York, how tough it is to play against a Tom Thibodeau-coached team and how players now see the prospect of playing for the Knicks. Also, Ian discusses the Knicks’ interest in deferring cap room to next season to make a splash for Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine. Ian and Chris take an accurate temperature of some of the hottest Knicks rumors in Heat Check as well. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp
-
The Associated Press
Title rewards Antetokounmpo’s decision to commit to Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) This could have been the offseason in which Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the free-agent market and perhaps teamed up with another superstar to try winning multiple NBA titles together. Antetokounmpo instead will spend the summer celebrating a championship he won with the team that picked him. Leading the Bucks to their first NBA crown in half century rewarded Antetokounmpo for his December decision to sign a supermax extension with Milwaukee.
-
The Associated Press
Bill Russell to auction most of his prized NBA memorabilia
BOSTON (AP) The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career. Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.
-
Reuters Videos
Tens of thousands evacuated from floods in China
From the air, the devastation in Zhengzhou (JUNG-JO) is seen at its worst. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the industrial hub in China’s central Henan province.And dams and reservoirs have swelled to warning levels as rainfall levels shattered records.Dozens have died in the province over the last few days, a number of them in a flooded subway, where the waters reached shoulder level, as seen in this eyewitness video from Tuesday (July 20). Yang Yanling is the mother of two daughters. Clutching her little girl’s hand, she said she’s been trapped in her home for three days.”Because we are scared and worried there will be no food or drinks anymore. As we had no contact with the outside world. The family and relatives cannot contact us, they must be very worried, and we are also very anxious. And we are also worried and afraid that there will be more serious floods. Both the first and second floors of the basement were flooded with water so that we are worried about our life safety.”Bulldozers were used to pull people to safety, with some desperately clinging to the machines for a chance to escape.More rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days.And the People’s Liberation Army has sent more than 5 and a half thousand soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue.
-
Nerdist
Epic New DUNE Trailer Hints at Disaster for House Atreides
The latest trailer for Dune is here, and it reveals some of the epic story of Paul Atreides and his family and the danger they face on Arrakis. The post Epic New DUNE Trailer Hints at Disaster for House Atreides appeared first on Nerdist.