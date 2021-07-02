2021-mlb-all-star-game-starters:-shohei-ohtani,-fernando-tatis-jr.-among-baseball’s-first-time-stars

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game returns at Coors Field in Denver on July 13.

On Thursday, the league announced the winners of fan voting, those selected to the starting lineups for the American and National League.

Budding superstars in Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. are each set to make their first All-Star Game appearance.

The Toronto Blue Jays are the only team with three starters: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Mike Trout was the leading vote-getter among AL outfielders despite being out since May and he won’t be playing in the Midsummer Classic.

The full rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 4.

American League

C: Salvador Perez, Royals (seventh appearance)

After missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Perez is back in the AL’s starting lineup.. The 31-year-old catcher is batting .279 with a .510 slugging percentage and has 19 home runs.

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (first appearance)

In the third year of his career, Guerrero Jr. is making a run at the Triple Crown.

2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays (first appearance)

Semien signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Blue Jays this winter and moved from shortstop to second base with his new team. The 30-year-old made a strong case for the starting nod, batting .291 with a slugging percentage of .548 and 20 home runs.

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (first appearance)

The 24-year-old Devers’ numbers dipped in the shortened 2020 season, but he’s back to where he was in 2019, posting a .926 OPS with 64 RBI in 77 games

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (third appearance)

Bogaerts has been among the AL batting leaders, hitting .330 with a career-high .942 OPS in 76 games.

OF: Mike Trout, Angels (ninth appearance)

Though Trout has been sidelined since mid-May with a left calf strain, he was still the leading vote-getter among AL outfielders. In 36 games played, Trout had eight home runs with a .333 average

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees (third appearance)

Judge has led the Yankees in hits (44), home runs (18), batting average (.285), on base percentage (.382), slugging (.522) and OPS (.904).

OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays (first appearance)

After winning a Silver Slugger award in 2020, Hernandez has continued to produce, batting .298 with 47 RBI in 59 games.

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (first appearance)

Ohtani has taken baseball by storm as a two-way player and has been among baseball’s home run leaders.

National League

C Buster Posey, Giants (seventh appearance)

Posey is one of the best catchers in the league. After opting out of the 2020 season, he’s having one of his best seasons in recent history. Posey has 12 home runs on the season – his most since 2017 – in addition to 27 RBI, and .330/.418/.560 in 2021 is above average for his career.

1B Freddie Freeman, Braves (fifth appearance)

Freeman, the reigning NL MVP, is batting .261 with 17 homers this season as he enters the final year of his contract.

2B Adam Frazier, Pirates (first appearance)

Despite the Pirates sitting near the bottom of the NL, Frazier has been a bright spot for the club. He is second in the league in hits (100) and doubles (24) and sixth in batting average (.327) entering Thursday’s game.

3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (sixth appearance)

Arenado is picking up where he left off in Colorado and making an impression during his first season in a Cardinals’ jersey. His .267 average leads the team, and he’s also the stat leader for RBI (52), doubles (24) and home runs (16).

Fernando Tatis Jr. is all smiles with the swag chain.

SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (first appearance)

Tatis is building off last year’s success – All-MLB First Team, NL Silver Slugger – by making his MLB All-Star debut. He earned his spot this year by leading the NL in home runs (26), slugging percentage (.705) and stolen bases (16).

OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (second appearance)

One of the premier players in the sport, he’s batting .260 with 22 homers and 48 RBI.

OF Nicholas Castellanos, Reds (first appearance)

Castellanos is making his first appearance in the All-Star Game. He’s batting .346/.396/.607, with an OPS of 1.002, which are all career highs. Castellanos also has 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 295 plate appearances.

OF Jesse Winker, Reds (first appearance)

Winker has a career-high .325/.404/.596 slash line in addition to 19 home runs and 48 RBI. He’s appearing in his first All-Star Game after making his MLB debut four years ago. Winker also has two three-homer games this season, making him the first Cincinnati player to do so.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB All-Star Game starters announced after 2021 fan vote