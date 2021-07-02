2021 hurricane season: Hurricane Elsa path and predicted track – Palm Beach Post

**This story contains the path and predicted track of Hurricane Elsa, according to the National Hurricane Center. Check back for updates.**

Where is Hurricane Elsa headed?

Elsa formed Thursday, July 1, as the system moved toward the Caribbean and became a hurricane a day later.

The National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty put all of Florida in the storm’s path. While it is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur in Florida next week, all residents are encouraged to monitor the storm and make preparations.

Elsa became the earliest E storm on record, beating out Edouard, which formed July 6, 2020. Elsa is the fifth tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic.

Active season so far?

Ana formed May 22 — hurricane season officially began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30 — making 2021 the seventh consecutive year with a named storm in May.

Every year since 2012, except for 2014, there has been at least one named tropical system during May.

Visit nhc.noaa.gov.

Latest Elsa path

This map, which shows the “cone of uncertainty,” will automatically refresh with each National Hurricane Center advisory. Read the NHC public advisories here.

Can’t see the map? Click on this link

