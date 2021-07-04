2021-fantasy-football-draft-rankings:-tight-ends

Who will be the surprise tight end of 2021?

When George Kittle went down in 2020, Darren Waller emerged as an unstoppable force for the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished second only to the otherworldly Travis Kelce is total fantasy tight-end scoring.

So, too, did Robert Tonyan emerge from the depths of waiver wires to become a touchdown-scoring machine for the Green Bay Packers.

Who will make that leap this season?

Now that Kenny Golladay is out of town, leaving the Lions’ wide receiver with much to be desired, will T.J. Hockenson take a massive step forward? Or will the lack of elite receiving weapons cause defenses to key in on Hock? Will Jared Goff’s struggles as a passer hinder Hockenson’s ceiling?

Or will Hockenson surpass all the obstacles to finish as a top-three scorer at his position (he was fourth in 2020)?

