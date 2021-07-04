Home SPORTS 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight Ends
2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight Ends

Who will be the surprise tight end of 2021?

When George Kittle went down in 2020, Darren Waller emerged as an unstoppable force for the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished second only to the otherworldly Travis Kelce is total fantasy tight-end scoring.

So, too, did Robert Tonyan emerge from the depths of waiver wires to become a touchdown-scoring machine for the Green Bay Packers.

Who will make that leap this season?

Now that Kenny Golladay is out of town, leaving the Lions’ wide receiver with much to be desired, will T.J. Hockenson take a massive step forward? Or will the lack of elite receiving weapons cause defenses to key in on Hock? Will Jared Goff’s struggles as a passer hinder Hockenson’s ceiling?

Or will Hockenson surpass all the obstacles to finish as a top-three scorer at his position (he was fourth in 2020)?

Whoever is your pick, our analysts can help you when it’s time to draft a tight end with their rankings below, and don’t forget to join or sign up for a fantasy football league now!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros

