2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal: USA vs Jamaica – Starting XI, Lineup Notes, TV Channels & Start Time – U.S. Soccer

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal



July 25, 2021



AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas



Live Broadcast: Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET FS1, Univision and TUDN



Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET



Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. Jamaica: 1-Matt Turner, 3-Sam Vines, 6-Gianluca Busio, 7-Paul Arriola (capt.), 11-Daryl Dike, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Matthew Hoppe, 16-James Sands, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 20-Shaq Moore, 23-Kellyn Acosta

Substitutes: 18-Sean Johnson, 22-Brad Guzan, 2-Reggie Cannon, 8-Nicholas Gioacchini, 9-Gyasi Zardes,10-Cristian Roldan, 14-Jackson Yueill, 15-Jonathan Lewis, 19-Eryk Williamson, 21-George Bello, 24-Henry Kessler



The winner of tonight’s match will advance to face Qatar in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals on Thursday, July 29 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.





USMNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Paul Arriola (37), Kellyn Acosta (35), Sebastian Lletget (27), Shaq Moore (9), Daryl Dike (7), Miles Robinson (7), Sam Vines (6), Matt Turner (5), Gianluca Busio (4), James Sands (4), Matthew Hoppe (3)





USMNT Starting XI Gold Cup Cap Numbers (including this match): Paul Arriola (12), Kellyn Acosta (8), Gianluca Busio (4), James Sands (4), Shaq Moore (4), Daryl Dike (4), Miles Robinson (4), Matt Turner (4), Sebastian Lletget (3), Sam Vines (3), Matthew Hoppe (3)





Tonight’s Starting XI has an average age of 23 years, 280 days, which stands as the second youngest USMNT lineup in a Knockout Round match following only the XI that began last month’s Concacaf Nations League Semifinal against Honduras (23 years, 259 days). It is also the sixth youngest USMNT lineup in official competition.





The Starting XI also averages 12 caps.

Gregg Berhalter makes two changes from the Starting XI that faced Canada last Sunday, reinserting forwards Paul Arriola and Matthew Hoppe.

Captaining the USMNT for the first time tonight, Arriola will see his first action since departing in the 14th minute of the Gold Cup opener on July 11 vs. Haiti. Arriola is the 14th different player to wear the armband under Gregg Berhalter.

Hoppe makes his third appearance and second start of the tournament.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner and defenders Shaq Moore and Miles Robinson start for the fourth-straight match.

Eight starters will feature in their first Knockout Round match at senior international level: goalkeeper Matt Turner; defenders Shaq Moore, Miles Robinson, James Sands and Sam Vines; midfielder Gianluca Busio; forwards Daryl Dike and Matthew Hoppe.

Nine of 11 starters hail from Major League Soccer, with Shaq Moore (Tenerife; Spain) and Matthew Hoppe (Schalke; Germany) the two players based abroad.

Midfielders Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta both started the USA’s match against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Lletget recorded his first career brace in the 4-1 win.

Playing for the USMNT in his hometown just a day after his 26th birthday, Kellyn Acosta plays in a 12th consecutive match for the USA tonight. Acosta is the only player to appear in all 11 matches for the USMNT in 2021.

At 19 years, 58 days, Gianluca Busio will become the second youngest player to start for the USMNT in a Gold Cup Knockout Round match. Juan Agudelo was the youngest at 18 years, 221 days for the 2011 Gold Cup Semifinal vs. Panama on June 22, 2011.

Acosta and Arriola both started the 2017 Gold Cup Final against Jamaica.

Nicholas Gioacchini is celebrating his 21st birthday today. Should he enter the match, he would be the third USMNT player to appear on his birthday this year following Chris Richards (March 28 vs. Northern Ireland) and Ethan Horvath (June 9 vs. Costa Rica).

Approved as a medical replacement for Walker Zimmerman, substitute defender Henry Kessler would earn his USMNT debut should he appear tonight.

Defender Donovan Pines will not dress for tonight’s match.

Teams are allowed five substitutions during the group stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Should the match go to extra time, teams are allowed an additional substitution.

The USA is 17-3-8 all-time against Jamaica and 5-1-0 against the Reggae Boyz in Gold Cup play.

This is the fourth-straight tournament that the USA and Jamaica will meet in the Gold Cup knockout phase. Jamaica defeated the USA 2-1 in the 2015 semifinal, before the USA upended the Reggae Boyz 2-1 in the 2017 final and 3-1 in the 2019 semifinal.

The USMNT is 2-0-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium. The USA earned a 3-1 victory against Honduras in the 2013 Gold Cup Semifinal on July 24, 2013 and a 2-0 win against Costa Rica in the 2017 Gold Cup Semifinal on July 22, 2017.





With a win in tonight’s match, the USMNT would reach 10 victories in 11 contests in 2021, tying the mark set by the team in 2007 for fastest to 10 wins in a calendar year.



