2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico – Starting XI, Lineup Notes, TV Channels & Start Time – U.S. Soccer

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final



August 1, 2021



Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nevada



Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET



Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. Mexico: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Reggie Cannon, 7-Paul Arriola (capt.), 9-Gyasi Zardes, 12-Miles Robinson, 13-Matthew Hoppe, 16-James Sands, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 19-Eryk Williamson, 21-George Bello, 23-Kellyn Acosta

Substitutes: 18-Sean Johnson, 22-Brad Guzan, 3-Sam Vines, 4-Donovan Pines, 6-Gianluca Busio, 8-Nicholas Gioacchini,10-Cristian Roldan, 11-Daryl Dike, 14-Jackson Yueill, 15-Jonathan Lewis, 20-Shaq Moore, 24-Henry Kessler

USMNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Gyasi Zardes (62), Paul Arriola (39), Kellyn Acosta (37), Sebastian Lletget (29), Reggie Cannon (21), Miles Robinson (9), Matt Turner (7), James Sands (6), Matthew Hoppe (5), George Bello (4), Eryk Williamson (4)





USMNT Starting XI Gold Cup Cap Numbers (including this match): Gyasi Zardes (22), Paul Arriola (14), Kellyn Acosta (10), Reggie Cannon (8), Sebastian Lletget (5), Miles Robinson (6), Matt Turner (6), James Sands (6), Matthew Hoppe (5), Eryk Williamson (3), George Bello (2)





Gregg Berhalter makes four changes from the USMNT squad from Thursday’s semifinal against Qatar, inserting defenders George Bello and Reggie Cannon, midfielder Eryk Williamson and forward Gyasi Zardes.





Tonight’s Starting XI has an average age of 24 years, 236 days. It is the second youngest USMNT lineup in a final, coming in behind the squad that began the Concacaf Nations League win against Mexico on June 6 (24 years, 206 days).





Six players in the USMNT Starting XI are 24 and younger: George Bello (19), Matthew Hoppe (20), James Sands (21), Reggie Cannon (23), Miles Robinson and Eryk Williamson (24)





The Starting XI averages 19 caps

Appearing in his third straight Gold Cup Final, Paul Arriola will captain the USMNT for the second time tonight. The veteran forward first wore the armband in the 1-0 quarterfinal win against Jamaica on July 25.

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta is tonight’s only starter who also began last month’s Concacaf Nations League Final triumph against Mexico on June 6 in Denver. Both Reggie Cannon and Sebastian Lletget came off the bench in the match.

Having made his return to the USMNT in last December’s friendly win against El Salvador, Acosta will appear in his 14th consecutive match for the USA tonight. He is the only player to appear in each of the USA’s 13 games in 2021.

Similarly, Lletget has appeared in all but one match during 2021, staying on the bench during the 6-1 win against Martinique on July 15.

Cannon also earns his first start of the tournament. The defender has made substitute appearances in each of the past three matches.

Defender George Bello earns his second appearance of the Gold Cup after going the full 90 minutes against Martinique.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner and defender Miles Robinson start for the sixth-straight match. The duo has played played every minute during the 2021 Gold Cup, leading the U.S. defense in conceding just one goal in 540 minutes of play.

Paul Arriola and Reggie Cannon also started the 2019 final against Mexico, while Gyasi Zardes was a substitute in that match. Substitute midfielder Cristian Roldan also came off the bench in the 2019 final.

While Arriola starts his third-straight Gold Cup Final, Zardes will also appear in his third-consecutive confederation championship match.

Zardes moves into sole possession of fifth on the USMNT’s Gold Cup caps list, trailing only Landon Donovan (34), Michael Bradley (26), Clint Dempsey (24) and Kasey Keller (23).

Nine of 11 starters hail from Major League Soccer, with Cannon (Boavista; Portugal) and Matthew Hoppe (Schalke; Germany) the two players based abroad

Substitute Henry Kessler would earn his USMNT debut should he appear tonight. The defender joined the roster as a medical replacement for Walker Zimmerman prior to the quarterfinal

Teams are allowed five substitutions during the group stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Should the match go to extra time, teams are allowed an additional substitution.

The USMNT is 20-36-15 in 71 previous meetings against Mexico. The USA is 2-5-0 against El Trí in Concacaf Gold Cup play and 1-5-0 in Gold Cup finals.

Tonight’s match marks the USMNT’s first at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the first senior national team match in the state of Nevada.

The USMNT is playing in a Gold Cup-record 12th final. Should the USA win, it will claim its seventh confederation trophy.

The USA is currently on an eight-match winning streak, the second longest in team history. The record is 12 wins, achieved from June 2-August 14, 2013.

The USMNT is 25-6-3 in 34 matches under Gregg Berhalter. Should the USA win tonight, he would tie Steve Sampson (26-22-14; 52 games) for fifth in wins among USMNT head coaches.



