2021 Cannes Film Festival: Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and more stars pose on the red carpet – Fox News

Model Bella Hadid poses in a black and white gown at the ‘Annette’ screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)



(L-R) Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg hit the red carpet for the ‘Annette’ screening and opening ceremony at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)



Jessica Chastain wows in a black dress on the red carpet in Cannes, France. ( Mike Marsland/WireImage)



Maggie Gyllenhaal wears a champagne-colored dress and cape. The actress is a jury member this year at Cannes. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)



Dame Helen Mirren is radiant in yellow as she poses on the opening night red carpet. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)



Jury president and director Spike Lee hits the carpet in a bright pink suit and sneakers. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)



Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison pose at the Cannes Film Festival. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage))

Model Candice Swanepoel sizzles in a plunging jumpsuit as she attends the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The 74th Cannes Film Festival is back after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The red carpet was rolled out on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the premiere of Leos Carax’s “Annette.” “Annette” is a fantastical musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and scored by the musical duo Sparks.

Stars like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and more hit the red carpet for opening night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.