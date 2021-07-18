2021 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, schedule, golf scores today in Round 4 on Sunday – CBSSports.com

The four-month season of major championship golf in 2021 comes to a close Sunday as the 149th Open Championship prepares for its final 18 holes at Royal St. George’s. The tournament thus far has belonged to Louis Oosthuizen, who is trying to claim his second Claret Jug and second career major championship.

It’s probably going to take one of the great rounds of his career to get the job done with Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm chasing him over the final 18 holes in Sandwich, England. Should he succeed, Oosthuizen would become the first golfer to go wire to wire at an The Open since Rory McIlroy in 2014 and just the 28th to win this event multiple times, joining names like Greg Norman, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.

Oosthuizen — the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leader — has been spectacular all week (and all major season), but Morikawa and Spieth have been nearly as good and sit one and there shots back, respectively. Throw in an unleashed Rahm — he’s going for it all on Sunday because he has nothing to lose finishing fifth or eighth — and the final round should be quite a show, just as it has been for most of the last decade at this event.

Here’s to another one on Sunday before the long, cold march to the next major (the 2022 Masters is nine months away). CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights from The Open below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard, Round 4 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.