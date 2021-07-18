2021 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, schedule, golf scores today in Round 4 on Sunday – CBSSports.com

The four-month season of major championship golf in 2021 comes to a close Sunday as the 149th Open Championship prepares for its final 18 holes at Royal St. George’s. The tournament thus far has belonged to Louis Oosthuizen, who is trying to claim his second Claret Jug and second career major championship.
It’s probably going to take one of the great rounds of his career to get the job done with Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm chasing him over the final 18 holes in Sandwich, England. Should he succeed, Oosthuizen would become the first golfer to go wire to wire at an The Open since Rory McIlroy in 2014 and just the 28th to win this event multiple times, joining names like Greg Norman, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.
Oosthuizen — the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leader — has been spectacular all week (and all major season), but Morikawa and Spieth have been nearly as good and sit one and there shots back, respectively. Throw in an unleashed Rahm — he’s going for it all on Sunday because he has nothing to lose finishing fifth or eighth — and the final round should be quite a show, just as it has been for most of the last decade at this event.
Here’s to another one on Sunday before the long, cold march to the next major (the 2022 Masters is nine months away). CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights from The Open below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard, Round 4 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.
Spieth eagles No. 7, and he’s two back. Incredible. He was all but dead, and now he’s within two of both Oosthuizen and Morikawa.
HUGE response from Jordan Spieth with an eagle on the par-5 seventh after bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6. He’s 9 under and right back into the mix.
Rahm nearly holed out for albatross on No. 7 to get it to -8, within three of the lead. He’s three back of the leaders and tied with Koepka and Frittlli. Big-time close coming.
Great call by Bacon here.
Bogey-free 65 for Brooks Koepka — his first bogey-free round all week — and he’s in at T3 to finish the championship 8 under. Missed a birdie chance at the par-5 14th and another few coming in. Could’ve easily been a 63 for him today if he had caught a few breaks.
I wonder if Brooks knew that his birdie try on 18 was also a chance to beat Bryson by one stroke. Both of our beefy rivals shot a 65 on Sunday and will walk away from the week with good feelings about the kind of golf they played at the end. Koepka’s bogey-free 65 included a couple of near misses on birdie tries so we know it could have been 64 or 63. That still might not have been good enough to win though
Spieth’s Open is teetering a bit right now. Short, horrible shot on the par-3 6th, and he’s currently three back with a putt to drop to four. Not panic time, but my hand is on the button. Koepka, by the way, is on No. 18 and needs to birdie to get to -9 and post.
At the risk of being overly dramatic, I think Spieth’s run at the Claret Jug is going to be determined by his next six or seven strokes. Two bogeys in three holes is unacceptable and if he can’t birdie No. 7 then he’s giving up strokes to the field. Spieth needs to tap into whatever he’s got or he’s going to be cooked by the time he hits the back nine.
Love to hear this.
Bogey from leader Louis Oosthuizen on No. 4 after missing his approach right of the green. That’s his first bogey on the front nine at Royal St. George’s all *week* and now Collin Morikawa is co-leading after he made par on the same hole.
Not a single birdie yet from the final three groups. The opening five holes is the toughest stretch of the course but even they were playing a little easier for the morning wave. Still, while Louis and Morikawa are riding par trains we haven’t seen a big move from Rahm or anyone else who teed off later
Spieth has hit one GIR thus far. That is NOT GOOD. Especially after his putt on No. 18 on Sunday and the fact that he took his putter home on Saturday night to get some work in.
Dustin Johnson is T5 all of a sudden, and it feels like he’s been terrible all week. Incredible. The horses are really galloping today with D.J., Koepka, Spieth, Morikawa, Oosthuizen and Ram all currently in the top 10 right now. Nobody at the top has moved, which means Koepka (who is currently -8) could feasibly set an interesting early number.
