2021 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, schedule, golf scores today in Round 2 on Friday – CBSSports.com

After an extremely fun first day at the 149th Open Championship, the tournament has started to take shape for whatever the next three days have in store at Royal St. George’s. Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth are the new favorites to become Champion Golfer of the Year, but there are myriad storylines to keep an eye on as Friday’s second round unfolds.
Bryson DeChambeau is going to have to battle himself and his equipment to make the cut. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka need to mount significant charges to get in the mix on Saturday in Round 3. And names like Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are all lurking just beyond the leaders. Thursday like a table-setter for something fascinating over the next few days, and that begins on Friday as Royal St. George’s starts to firm up a bit and we get a substantial leaderboard to muse going into Saturday’s Round 3.
It’s already been a great Open Championship, let’s see how much fun it can be on Friday and beyond as the 149th Open winner begins to emerge. CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights from The Open below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard, Round 2 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.
This was Zaltoris’ first Open Championship.
Cara Banks just noted the Zalatoris WD on Golf Channel as well. Said his agent said the ball he tried to hit on the 15th yesterday was barely visible. Bummer that he’s out of the tournament as he was a nice afternoon from being in the mix once again. Here’s Zalatoris’ personal statement, which Chip noted below.
Emiliano Grillo shoots 64 and matches Morikawa. He’s -6 on the week, but he says the course is about to get easier in the afternoon.
Emiliano Grillo has been absolutely flushing the ball for the last few months, and he’s getting rewarded today. He’s 5 under so far and 5 under for the tournament. Within four of Morikawa’s lead.
More Marcel Siem.
Will Zalatoris confirms that his WD comes as a result of impact from hitting out of the thick rough on No. 15. Zalatoris described a “tingling down his left leg” on the shot and that he has been advised not to risk any further damage to his back after testing it out hitting balls and doing some work in the gym. Very disappointing for Zalatoris, no doubt
The best driver in the world and the best iron player in the world both said this week that their equipment wasn’t working, but the way they said it could not be more different.
Grillo on a heater! Five birdies on the back nine so far and he’s -5 for the day and -5 for the championship after a birdie at 17. To this point he and Tony Finau have made some of the biggest moves up the leaderboard.
After the round, Morikawa credits the opportunity to play the Scottish Open as being huge to where he is today. Interestingly enough, Morikawa didn’t play well and even decided to change out his irons earlier in the week! Clearly that decision has paid off because once again his iron play was the spark to another magical major round for the young star.
Low rounds in the clubhouse so far on Friday
Collin Morikawa: 64 (-9 overall)
Matthias Schmid: 65 (-1)
Daniel Van Tonder: 66 (-6)
Tony Finau: 66 (-4)
Marc Leishman: 67 (+2)
If a 64 can be disappointing, I suppose Morikawa’s was. He had a real chance at 61 and finished bogey-par-par-par. Still, he’ll probably lead on Friday night.
par-par finish for Morikawa, so he falls short of matching the historic 63s but still gives him a three shot lead on the field after 36 holes at his first Open Championship. incredible
Will Zalatoris WD, per Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner.
