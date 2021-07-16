2021 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, schedule, golf scores today in Round 2 on Friday – CBSSports.com

After an extremely fun first day at the 149th Open Championship, the tournament has started to take shape for whatever the next three days have in store at Royal St. George’s. Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth are the new favorites to become Champion Golfer of the Year, but there are myriad storylines to keep an eye on as Friday’s second round unfolds.

Bryson DeChambeau is going to have to battle himself and his equipment to make the cut. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka need to mount significant charges to get in the mix on Saturday in Round 3. And names like Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are all lurking just beyond the leaders. Thursday like a table-setter for something fascinating over the next few days, and that begins on Friday as Royal St. George’s starts to firm up a bit and we get a substantial leaderboard to muse going into Saturday’s Round 3.

It’s already been a great Open Championship, let’s see how much fun it can be on Friday and beyond as the 149th Open winner begins to emerge. CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights from The Open below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard, Round 2 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.