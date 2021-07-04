Home SPORTS 2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 41 Aidan Marshall
SPORTS

Name: Aidan Marshall

Number: 41

Position: Punter

Class: Senior

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 213 lbs

Hometown: Winchester, Virginia

High School: John Handlet

2020 Statistics: 16 punts for 676 yards, 42.3 yard average, 1 touch back, 4 fair catches

Twitter: N/A

Overview: Marshall returned to the team after leaving the team for nearly two years and split time with Oscar Chapman at punter. Both players will be back and the two will likely share time again. If the new coaching staff would rather stick with one punter Chapman does have more experience and averaged slightly more yards per punt last season (42.3 to 41).

