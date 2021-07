2021/22-uefa-champions-league-match,-draw-calendar-released

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League match and draw calendar has been released.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA, the European football governing body.

All draws, according to the calendar, start at 12:00 CET except the group stage draw, which begins at 18:00 CET.

See full match, draw calendar below;

June;



8 June: Preliminary round draw



15 June: First qualifying round draw



16 June: Second qualifying round draw



22 June: Preliminary round, semi-finals



25 June: Preliminary round, final

July;



6/7 July: First qualifying round, first legs



13/14 July: First qualifying round, second legs



19 July: Third qualifying round draw



20/21 July: Second qualifying round, first legs



27/28 July: Second qualifying round, second legs

August;

2 August: Play-off round draw



3/4 August: Third qualifying round, first legs



10 August: Third qualifying round, second legs



17/18 August: Play-offs, first legs



24/25 August: Play-offs, second legs



26 August: Group stage draw

September;



14/15 September: Group stage, Matchday 1



28/29 September: Group stage, Matchday 2

October;



19/20 October: Group stage, Matchday 3

November;



2/3 November: Group stage, Matchday 4



23/24 November: Group stage, Matchday 5

December;



7/8 December: Group stage, Matchday 6



13 December: Round of 16 draw



February;



15/16/22/23 February: Round of 16, first legs

March;

8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16, second legs



18 March: Quarter-final & Semi-final draw

April;



5/6 April: Quarter-finals, first legs



12/13 April: Quarter-finals, second legs



26/27 April: Semi-finals, first legs

May;



3/4 May: Semi-finals, second legs



28 May: Final – Saint Petersburg Stadium