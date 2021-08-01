2020-olympics-betting:-your-medal-round-guide-to-men’s-handball

Handball is one of the most fun Olympic sports to watch.

OK, maybe that’s a subjective opinion. But the sport that has similarities to both soccer and basketball doesn’t fail to entertain every four (or so) years at the Olympics even if we’re still not totally familiar with all of the rules.

The men’s handball tournament at the 2020 Olympics has now completed the group stage. The medal rounds start on Aug. 3 in Japan with the quarterfinals. Here’s your look at how the field stacks up if you’re looking to place any wagers at BetMGM.

Gold medal odds

France (+140)

Denmark (+175)

Spain (+325)

Norway (+1000)

Germany (+2000)

Sweden (+2500)

Egypt (+2500)

Bahrain (+25000)

Quarterfinal matchups

France vs. Bahrain

Sweden vs. Spain

Denmark vs. Norway

Germany vs. Egypt

France finished atop Group A with a 4-1 record in group play. The French team’s only loss came to Norway on the final day of group play. France led Group A with 162 goals scored, though it gave up 148 goals — only Argentina in last gave up more. And Argentina didn’t win a game in group play.

Denmark won Group B with a 4-1 record and has the tournament’s best goal difference at +35. Egypt is a longshot in the medal rounds despite finishing second in Group B with a +20 goal differential. That’s not a bad longshot bet. Spain was second to France in Group A while Germany finished third in the group ahead of Norway thanks to goal differential.

Bahrain is the underdog of the final eight teams thanks to its -20 goal differential through the five games of group play. Bahrain won a three-way tiebreaker between Japan and Portugal for the final spot in the quarterfinals and will almost assuredly lose to France on Monday night in the United States.

