2020 Olympics betting: Your guide to the women’s soccer semifinals

Nick Bromberg

Who will advance to the gold medal match in women’s soccer? The semifinals are set for early Monday morning in the United States. Here’s what you need to know and a look at the betting odds for gold ahead of the semis. All odds are via BetMGM.

Gold medal odds

United States (+105)

Sweden (+175)

Canada (+600)

Australia (+700)

United States vs. Canada

4 a.m. ET

United States (-145)

Canada (+375)

Regulation tie (+260)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

The United States snuck out of the quarterfinals in penalty kicks against the Netherlands while Canada won a 4-3 thriller against Great Britain. There’s not much to gain from the last two times these teams have met in the Olympics; the last game between the two was in 2012 when the U.S. won 4-3. The USWNT has had the better of Canada in the over 60 games they’ve played against each other, but the Canadians will be a formidable opponent.

Match pick: United States -145

Prop bet we like: United States to lead at half and win (+170)

Australia vs. Sweden

7 a.m. ET

Australia (+375)

Sweden (-155)

Regulation Tie (+275)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Both Australia and Sweden were in the same group as the United States — it’s clear that Group G was the strongest of the bunch on the women’s side. The Swedes beat Australia 4-2 on July 24 and that’s why they’re significant favorites here. While the U.S. may be the betting favorite for the gold medal, Sweden’s probably the actual favorite given its 3-0 win over the U.S. in the first group stage round.

Match pick: Sweden -155

Prop bet we like: Both teams won’t score (+100)

