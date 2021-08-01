2020-olympics-betting:-your-guide-to-the-men’s-soccer-semifinals

Who will advance to the gold medal match in men’s soccer? The semifinals are set for early Tuesday morning in the United States (Aug. 3). Here’s what you need to know and a look at the betting odds for gold ahead of the semis. All odds are via BetMGM.

Mexico vs. Brazil

4 a.m. ET

Mexico (+250)

Brazil (+110)

Regulation tie (+110)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico lost to Japan in the group stage while Brazil went undefeated in group play with two wins and a tie. Mexico beat Korea 6-3 in the quarterfinals — the highest-scoring game so far in the Olympics — while Brazil took care of a scrappy Egypt team 1-0. This Brazil team features players like Richarlison and Douglas Luiz while Mexico is currently fielding an under-23 team at the Olympics and a senior team at the Gold Cup. We like Brazil here for that reason.

Match pick: Brazil +110

Prop bet we like: Brazil to win and both teams to score (+290)

Japan vs. Spain

7 a.m. ET

Japan (+250)

Spain (+105)

Regulation tie (+225)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain went to extra time with the Ivory Coast before pouring it on in a 5-2 win to advance to the semifinals. Japan, meanwhile, beat New Zealand on penalties in a scoreless draw. Spain’s five goals came a bit out of nowhere — it had scored just two goals in three group stage games and had allowed just one goal. There’s a reason that under 2.5 goals is at -140.

Match pick: Regulation tie (+225)

Prop bet we like: Both teams not to score in regulation (+625)

More from Yahoo Sports: