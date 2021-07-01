Home NEWS 20-year-old wife drinks snipper after divorce
20-year-old wife drinks snipper after divorce

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
A 20-year-old wife, Dausiyya Dahiru has attempted to commit suicide after she was divorced by her husband in Jigawa State.

The incident happened on Monday evening at Roni town, Roni local Government area of Jigawa State.

bioreports findings revealed that the victim bought insecticide and used it in her food after she failed in her attempt to stop her husband from marrying a second wife.

The wife and the husband have been at loggerheads after he revealed his plan to take a second wife.

Police spokesman, ASP. Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident to bioreports.

He said the police in the area received information that the victim decided to kill herself because her husband divorced her.

Shiisu said the girl fainted immediately after taking the snipper and was rushed to hospital in Roni for medical attention.

He said the victim was responding to treatment, while the case was still under investigation.

