20-year-old-nairobi-serial-killer-admits-murdering-10-children-and-sucking-one-victim’s-blood

20-year-old serial child killer, Masten Milimo Wanjala has confessed to murdering ten children and sucking his victims’ blood.

According to Kenyan media, Wanjala was arrested on Wednesday, July 14th following the discovery of two bodies dumped in Kabete, Nairobi, Kenyan capital.

The bodies found is said to be that of two of his victims identified as 12-year-old Junior Mutuku Musyoka and 13-year-old Charles Opindo.

The suspect who is now assisting the police to recover his victims’ bodies has been linked to several other disappearances in recent months.

The 20-year-old made front pages of a string of newspapers in the country on Thursday, July 15th after he confessed to ten killings and sucking the blood from at least one of his victims.

Police say they are trying to establish if Wanjala had accomplices or if he was working alone, adding that he led detectives to the site of several of the murders on Wednesday while officers took photos and videos as evidence.

It was gathered that many of the sites were thick bushes near maize plantations and he also dumped his victim’s bodies in open sewage pipes.