20-year-old-man-who-killed-akwa-ibom-job-seeker-arraigned,-pleads-guilty

The 20-year-old man, Uduak Akpan on Monday pleaded guilty to the murder of Iniubong Umoren, the Akwa Ibom woman who was lured out of her home with a fake job interview.

He was arraigned before a State High Court judge in Uyo.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.

Miss Umoren was raped and killed in April in the outskirts of Uyo by Mr Akpan who the police in Akwa Ibom State described as a serial rapist.

Her remains were buried in a shallow grave in Mr Akpan’s family house where the crime took place.

Mr Akpan, who was arraigned alongside his father, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.

The case is being prosecuted by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

