20-year-old-man-drowns-in-kano

A 20-year-old man, Yusuf Aliyu, has drowned in open water at Danbare, Layin Bakar Lamba, in Kano State.

The Kano State Fire Service, while confirming the incident, said Aliyu was brought out of the water dead.

A statement signed by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the service in Kano, on Saturday it received the distress call at about 3.45 p.m on Friday.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:05 p.m,” he said.

He added that the corpse had been handed over to his father, Aliyu Safiyan.

Abdullahi further stated that the cause of the incident was being investigated.

