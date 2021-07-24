Home NEWS 20-year-old man drowns in Kano
NEWSNews AfricaUncategorized

20-year-old man drowns in Kano

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
20-year-old-man-drowns-in-kano

A 20-year-old man, Yusuf Aliyu, has drowned in open water at Danbare, Layin Bakar Lamba, in Kano State.

The Kano State Fire Service, while confirming the incident, said Aliyu was brought out of the water dead.

A statement signed by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the service in Kano, on Saturday it received the distress call at about 3.45 p.m on Friday.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:05 p.m,” he said.

He added that the corpse had been handed over to his father, Aliyu Safiyan.

Abdullahi further stated that the cause of the incident was being investigated.

Two boys drown in Jigawa

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FG delegation in Benin court, wants Igboho in...

Brickbats for Senator caught kneeling for Ibori –...

10 Nigerian pirates jailed seven years for hijacking...

Aregbesola Asks Govs to Sign Death Warrant of...

Fraud: Court jails ex-bank worker, wife, in-law 60...

Soldiers Arrest Enugu Community Youths During Search For...

Obi Cubana: I started dating my wife while...

Jonathan Gets Fresh International Appointment, PDP Reacts –...

UNIPORT student, his mom and girlfriend jailed for...

51-year-old man almost masturbates himself to death after...

Leave a Reply