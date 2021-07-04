20-year-old-kills-brother-in-jigawa

Police in Jigawa State has arrested a 20-year-old man identified as Sha’aibu Mamman over the alleged killing of his brother.

Spokesman of the Command, Lawan Adam confirmed the incident to bioreports.

He said the incident happened on Thursday at about 12:00noon when one Mamman Guga, 45, of Bulakuka Fulani camp settlement area in Birniwa reported an accident involving three of his children while rearing his sheep at the outskirt of his hamlet.

He explained that it happened when one of them, a 20-year-old Sha’aibu Mamman requested his brother, 17-year-old Adamu Mamman to see him off to carry his stick a distance away, where he supposedly forgot it.

Adamu said the latter refused but his brother dragged him and in the process, a cutlass which was hung on his arm cut his brother deeply on his left arm.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died while receiving treatment.

The case is still under investigation.