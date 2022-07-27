20-suspended-rajya-sabha-mps-to-hold-relay-protest-for-50-hours:-all-you-need-to-know

NEW DELHI: Twenty opposition MPs, who were suspended from the

Rajya Sabha

for repeatedly disrupting proceedings, on Wednesday started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex.

This is the highest number of single-batch suspension in the Upper House. In November last year, 12 opposition MPs were suspended for the entire winter session for the ruckus they had created during the monsoon session over the farm bills.

This comes a day after four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session for ‘unruly behaviour’.

Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the suspended MPs?

The 20 MPs suspended over the last two days include:

1. Sushmita Dev

2. Mausam Noor

3. Shanta Chhetri

4. Dola Sen

5. Santanu Sen

6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar

7. Mohd Nadidul Haque

8. M Hanamed Abdullah

9. B Lingaiah Yadav

10. AA Rahim

11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju

12. S Kalyanasundaram

13. R Girranjan

14. NR Elango

15. V Sivadasan

16. M Shanmugam

17. Damodar Rao Devakonda

18. Sandosh Kumar P

19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu

20. Sanjay Singh

Which parties do they belong to?

The 20 MPs include seven from the Trinamool Congress (

TMC

), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Why were they suspended?

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh appealed to the 19 protesting opposition members to leave the well of the House and go back to their seats.

However, his plea went unheeded. Junior minister of parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan then moved a motion to suspend the MPs for their “misconduct” and “utter disregard to the House and authority of the chair”. The motion was carried by a voice vote.

Why is the opposition protesting?

The opposition MPs have been stalling the proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on July 18 to press for immediate discussion on price rise and the levy of the GST on daily essentials

The opposition is demanding that the discussions be held under Rule 267 which requires suspending the listed business of the day to take up the issue being raised.

What is the government saying?

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said that the decision to suspend the opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was “taken with a heavy heart, as they [the MPs] repeatedly ignored the chairman’s appeals”. He added that the government was ready to debate price rise once “finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to Parliament”.

What is the opposition saying?

The suspended MPs have said that will hold a relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night.

A meeting of opposition parties was held to discuss the issue of suspension of MPs and to chalk out a strategy for the floor of the house.

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition will submit a request to the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise. He further said that the suspension of MPs which has been done at the behest of the government should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

