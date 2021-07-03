Home WORLD NEWS 20 reported missing after heavy rains trigger landslide in Japan
WORLD NEWS

20 reported missing after heavy rains trigger landslide in Japan

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
20-reported-missing-after-heavy-rains-trigger-landslide-in-japan

BREAKING

Landslide has swept away homes in the city of Atami in Shizuoka prefecture.

At least 20 people have been reported missing on Saturday, after heavy rains hit Japan’s central city of Atami, triggering landslides, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

NHK quoted local officials as saying that the landslide swept away homes in the city in Shizuoka prefecture.

A video clip posted on social media showed the moment that raging water swept through Atami, destroying several homes along its path as several frightened onlookers ran for their lives.

In the video, a woman was also heard saying, “that’s scary” just seconds before the flash flood hit.

Shocking footage of mudslides in Atami, Shizuoka Pref. Media reports say about 20 people have been swept away and remain unaccounted for https://t.co/FhA5rxy7Fw

— Tomohiro Osaki (@jt_osaki) July 3, 2021

The report said that police and firefighters are searching for the missing, as officials from Shizuoka asked for help from the national government to help in the emergency situation.

According to NHK, record heavy rains have been reported in Shizuoka as well as Kanagawa Prefecture in the last 48 hours, prompting local authorities to raise their alert about possible flooding and “sediment-related disasters”.

According to the Japanese meteorological agency, rains are expected to continue in several areas of Japan in the next two days.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Copa America: Brazil’s Jesus sent off after flying...

El Salvador seizes opposition party assets in corruption...

Afghan pullout has US spies reorienting in terrorism...

New US LGBTQ-rights envoy sees reasons for hope...

As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke...

The Pentagon Permission Slips That Enable Forever Wars

North Carolina included in latest forecast track for...

NHL Game Highlights | Lightning vs. Canadiens, Game...

Covid Cases, Rates Jump In Los Angeles Ahead...

‘Humans caught the ocean on fire’: Gas pipeline...

Leave a Reply