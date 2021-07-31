20% off when you buy a Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon’s surprise sale – BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

Are you looking for examples of Prime Day-quality deals that are still available right now at Amazon? Well, we’ve got plenty to choose from. You can buy the excellent myQ smart garage door opener on sale for just $22.99. Plus, you could get a $40 Amazon credit with the Amazon Key promo. Apple’s AirPods Pro are also still on sale at Amazon’s lowest price of the year. In fact, all of Apple’s AirPods are down to 2021 lows, like AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging for just $139.98. You can score a huge $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, or get Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299. You’ll even find the stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector that normally costs $600 on sale for only $229.99. That’s even cheaper than it was on Prime Day!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Speaking of Prime Day, Amazon issued a press release once its big sale wrapped up announcing all of Prime Day 2021’s best-selling products. Now, the #1 best-selling item in the entire world from Prime Day is back on sale with a 20% discount! The only problem is that this surprise sale is likely coming to an end. That means it’s your last chance to save, and we doubt this great deal will be back anytime soon.

Prime Day 2021 was obviously huge for Amazon device deals, and that’s the case each and every year. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product was on sale with a deep discount. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were discounted as well. Unfortunately, all of those great deals disappeared when Prime Day came to an end. That means you missed out if you didn’t take advantage earlier this week.

Thankfully, we have some great news if you missed out. A surprise sale popped up on the #1 best-selling item from Prime Day 2021, according to Amazon.

Buy a Fire TV Stick 4K with a 20% discount here

The $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is available right now for $39.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the cheaper Fire TV Stick. You would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can get 4K and HDR for the same price. Sure, the discount isn’t quite as deep as the one we saw during Prime Day. But it’s probably the best price we’re going to see for quite a while. If you’re looking to add streaming apps to a “dumb” TV or you’re sick and tired of the terrible proprietary interface that’s built into your smart TV, this is an awesome way to save some money on one of the best streaming devices out there right now.

Here are some key takeaways:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

