2 travelers to Canada gave false COVID vaccination information. They were each fined almost $20K.

Two travelers trying to enter Toronto from the U.S. were each fined nearly $20,000 after providing false information related to proof of vaccination and pre-departure COVID tests, according to Canadian officials.

The travelers tried to enter Toronto from the U.S. during the week of July 18, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release. They provided false information and were found noncompliant with the requirement to stay at a government-authorized accommodation and test upon arrival, according to the release.

They each received four fines totaling $19,720, officials said.

Travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans wanting to enter Canada are set to ease in August, but the country continues to enforce strict requirements for entry.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada, people registered under the Indian Act and protected persons can enter Canada, but must show a negative COVID test. Most travelers must also quarantine 14 days upon arrival. Dual Canadian citizens can enter with a valid passport or special authorization.

Travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans wanting to enter Canada are set to ease Aug. 9, but the country continues to enforce strict requirements for entry.

Ignoring quarantine instructions when entering the country can lead to a $5,000 fine each day of non-compliance, according to a Friday statement from the Public Health Agency. People who submit false information on their vaccination status can face a $750,000 fine, up to six months in prison or both.

Starting Aug. 9, Canada is set to reopen its border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Travelers must meet pre-entry COVID testing requirements and submit a quarantine plan to enter.

Meanwhile, travel from Canada into the U.S. is still severely limited. U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada are set to remain closed through at least Aug. 21.

