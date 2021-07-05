2 shot following fireworks in downtown Indy; 1 dead – Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Indy after two people were shot downtown Sunday evening, just ten minutes after the fireworks concluded.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:40 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Georgia Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a little over a mile from where thousands gathered to watch the downtown fireworks display.

IMPD arrived on scene and located two people in the parking lot with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police say the first victim is an adult female who was transported to Eskenazi hospital in good condition. The second was an adult male who was transported to Methodist hospital in critical condition. Despite live-saving techniques, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased upon his arrival to the hospital.

Preliminary information leads detectives to believe an unknown vehicle pulled into the parking lot where the victims were involved in July 4th festivities. An occupant of the vehicle stepped out and engaged the victims in gunfire. The suspect returned to the vehicle and fled prior to officer’s arrivals. Detectives do not have information to support this incident was a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).